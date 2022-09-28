Professional networking platform, LinkedIn, has released a list of Nigerian startups that hold prospects for job seekers in Nigeria. LinkedIn says the companies on the list came up as the best choices for anyone interested in working with a startup in Nigeria based on their activities on the platform.

According to LinkedIn, the list https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/linkedin-top-startups-2022-10-nigerian-companies- of the top 10 Nigerian startups was arrived at after analysing its data across four pillars, which include employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups pulled talent from flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.

What LinkedIn is saying

The platform in the report released today said: “Our inaugural LinkedIn Top Startups list is the resource to find the startups to pay attention to right now, featuring 10 companies in Nigeria that are rising to the challenges of the moment and continuing to innovate and gain attention in 2022.”

“This list is ultimately meant to be a resource for jobseekers excited by the opportunity to innovate, solve big problems, and grow their skills. If joining a startup is the right fit for you, check out which roles, functions, and skills are in demand at each company and click on them to find the associated LinkedIn Learning courses to study. If you see a company that sparks your interest, take a look at whom you may know and turn on job alerts to stay on top of future opportunities,” it added.

The top 10 startups

News continues after this ad

1. Bundle Africa

Headquartered in Lagos, the startup, founded in 2019, currently has 60 staff. Bundle Africa is a cryptocurrency startup that lets users send, receive, or request cash and digital currencies with no transaction fees. According to LinkedIn, the most common skills required to work with the company include digital literacy, business management, and leadership.

2. Utiva

Founded in 2018, Utiva is a virtual education platform that allows people learn tech skills. It also offers bespoke training services to companies and helps them connect with and hire talent from within the platform.

News continues after this ad

The company, which currently has 55 full-time staff, also requires digital literacy, business management, and leadership skills to work with them.

3. Moove

Lagos-headquartered Moove, which was founded in 2020, currently employs 425 full-time staff. Moove supplies vehicles to drivers of ride-hailing apps, logistics and mass transportation services, and other businesses at weekly rental rates. The largest job functions in the company include operations, customer success and support, and engineering.

4. Okra

Okra provides companies with the technology they need to develop banking apps. Its API enables these companies to build lending, personal saving, and other financial products. The company, which was founded in 2020 currently has 50 full-time employees. The most required skills to work with Okra include leadership, web development, and digital literacy.

5. Cowrywise

Cowrywise uses tech-first financial tools to simplify the way Nigerians manage their spending and saving, with gamified rewards. The platform also offers different investment opportunities. With 45 full-time staff, the largest job functions in the company include sales, engineering, arts, and design. The company was founded in 2017.

6. Bamboo

Founded in 2019, Bamboo provides worldwide investment opportunities for Nigerians and others in Africa. As a bonus, the platform offers in-app tutorials on investment basics to help new and amateur users understand investments. Job functions in the company include customer success and support, arts and design, and marketing.

7. Nomba

Formerly known as Kudi, a chatbot that handles transfer requests, Nomba has morphed into a mobile banking platform that equips businesses with the tools to easily make and receive payments. The largest job functions at Nomba include sales, operations, and engineering. Nomba, which was founded in 2017, currently has 235 full-time employees.

8. TeamApt

TeamApt helps businesses manage their operations by creating banking, credit, and management tools for different business needs. Their biggest product, Moniepoint, has helped small businesses process over a billion transactions. With 350 full-time staff, the most common skills required to work in the company include digital literacy, web development, and business management.

9. Prospa

Prospa is a digital banking service that helps businesses operate by giving them access to loans, bookkeeping, and spending tools. Founded in 2019, the company currently has 70 full-time employees and the largest functions in Prospa include business development, engineering, and marketing.

10. Piggyvest

Piggyvest makes saving fun for customers by creating personal, communal, and locked savings. They also provide cheap investment opportunities on the platform. The company, which was founded in 2016, currently employs 105 full-time staff. Working with Piggyvest requires digital literacy, business management, and communication skills.