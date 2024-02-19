Utiva, a leading tech education company, has achieved another significant milestone by receiving accreditation from the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD).

This accreditation further solidifies Utiva’s position as a top-tier provider of professional training programs globally.

The ACTD accreditation is highly regarded in the industry and is awarded to programs that meet the rigorous standards set by ACTD.

When a training program is ACTDaccredited, it signifies that the program meets the highest quality standards in training and development.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious accreditation from ACTD,” said Damilola Daniel, Head of Projects at Utiva.

“At Utiva, we are committed to providing our students with the best possible education and preparing them for success in the technology industry. This accreditation is a testament to our dedication to excellence and will help us enhance our practices and better serve our students.”

Utiva is known for its innovative approach to tech education, offering courses to people from various backgrounds across more than 19 countries.

With over 70,000 alumni in its network and partnerships with over 300 large corporations and businesses, Utiva has established itself as a leader in tech education and talent development.

“We believe that this accreditation will not only help us improve our practices but also set us apart from our competitors and enable us to be the best at what we do,” added Daniel.

About Utiva:

Utiva is a tech education company that offers training programs to individuals and organizations looking to upskill their talents in the technology industry. With a focus on practical learning and real-world applications, Utiva is committed to preparing its students for success in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.