Termii (www.termii.com), a leader in communication technology servicing over 20,000 businesses and 10M end-users monthly, is proud to announce the launch of Sotel eSIM (www.sotel.com), its revolutionary new product, in collaboration with Siu Telecoms (www.siutel.ng), a newly licensed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Nigeria.

This new service empowers businesses in key sectors including banking, fintech, travel, tourism, and aviation – to support their customers with seamless connectivity, reaching over 180 countries.

A Transformational Service for Businesses

As businesses strive to enhance the quality of their services and cater to a more mobile and global clientele, Termii’s Sotel eSIM API presents a game-changing solution.

This service allows companies to integrate eSIM technology into their operations quickly and efficiently, enabling them to offer global data roaming to their users without the need for complex negotiations with multiple telecom operators.

For the banking and fintech sectors, this solution addresses a growing need for secure global connectivity. Financial institutions can now offer clients a way to stay securely connected across borders, improving the ability to access financial services while traveling. Similarly, the travel, tourism, and aviation sectors can now offer their passengers uninterrupted data services, enhancing the overall travel experience. This opens new revenue streams for businesses and provides an edge in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Chief Executive Officer of Termii, Emmanuel Gbolade, stated, “Our partnership with Siu Telecoms to launch the Sotel eSIM API marks a pivotal moment for businesses globally. The solution empowers industries to meet the growing demand for seamless connectivity, creating new opportunities for innovation and customer satisfaction.”

End User Benefits

For end users, the Sotel eSIM API ensures a convenient and hassle-free travel experience. The days of purchasing and managing multiple SIM cards for international travel are over. Customers can activate their eSIM via the business’s platform and enjoy seamless global data access across 180+ countries. This technology provides reliable connectivity for international travelers, and improves convenience, whether for business or leisure.

Image Credits: Termii. Sotel business user app

By launching Sotel eSIM, we are not just offering another product—we are transforming how businesses connect globally, ensuring that their users stay linked effortlessly,” said Olajuwon Abayomi, General Manager of Termii.

Building a World-Class eSIM Infrastructure

Siu Telecoms, Termii’s partner in this initiative, brings a wealth of experience as a recently licensed MVNO, providing the telecommunications infrastructure needed to support this global service. The collaboration between Termii and Siu Telecoms allows businesses to leverage an efficient, reliable network with extensive global coverage.

For more information, please contact:

Business Contact: Business@termii.com

Website: www.termii.com