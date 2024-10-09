The Federal Government, through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has dismissed reports suggesting that Nigerians need to seek permission before singing the national anthem in public.

The Deputy Director (Press) of NOA, Paul Odenyi, stated on Wednesday that the report misinterpreted the statement made by its Director-General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, concerning the national anthem.

According to Odenyi, Issa-Onilu merely stated that the Agency, as the custodian of national symbols, would provide the correct melodies of the National Anthem, as it has only recently been introduced to the general public.

He added that the agency also encouraged those who produce national flags or use them for commercial advertisements to obtain the correct versions from the NOA.

“The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has dismissed as untrue reports insinuating that the Agency must give permission to citizens before they can use the National Anthem.

“The correct submissions of NOA’s Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, during an interview with Radio Kwara is that the Agency as the custodian of national symbols, will issue correct melodies of the National Anthem. He also advocated that those who produce national flags or use them for commercial advertisement purposes should obtain the correct versions from NOA.

“As a matter of fact, all state offices of the Agency are currently undertaking programmes aimed at enlightening Nigerians on the lyrics of the reintroduced National Anthem.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the new approvals given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) prescribe that the first stanza of the National Anthem will be sung at all official government programmes, while the entire three stanzas will be used only at special events such as the Democracy Day, the opening of parliament et cetera. The third stanza has been designated as national prayer,” Odenyi said.

Backstory

Earlier today, it was widely reported by various news outlets (not Nairametrics) that the federal government has mandated the public to seek permission before singing the national anthem.

According to the report, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, emphasized that seeking permission is necessary to avoid any potential misinterpretation.

He further announced that press conferences will be held across all states to initiate the sensitization campaign on the agency’s new policies.

However, the report did not specify the context in which permission should be sought before the anthem could be sung or its lyrics used.