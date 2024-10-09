The Federal Government through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy (FMACCE) has teamed up with Google to launch a training initiative aimed at empowering 2,500 young creatives across Nigeria, with plans to scale this number to 10,000.

The program, delivered by Del York Creative Academy, marks a significant milestone in the FMACCE’s Creative Leap Acceleration Programme (CLAP), designed to drive skills development, innovation, and foster public-private partnerships within Nigeria’s creative sector.

CLAP, spearheaded by FMACCE and executed by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), seeks to equip aspiring creatives with essential skills while fostering sustainable growth within Nigeria’s creative industry.

The NCAC is leveraging its broad network and experience in the cultural sector to ensure the program’s success.

What the participants will gain

By collaborating with Google and Del York Creative Academy, participants will gain practical training in music, film, animation, content creation, live production, and audio, all key areas in the creative economy.

Speaking on the initiative, Honourable Minister Hannatu Musa-Musawa of the FMACCE expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s creative talent. By empowering our youth with skills to thrive in the creative industries, we are not only creating jobs but also positioning Nigeria as a global leader in cultural exports.

“This program aligns with the president’s Renewed Hope agenda, empowering our youth to drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.”

The six-week training will provide participants with foundational skills in visual storytelling and creative video content production, covering key areas such as storyboarding, shooting, editing, motion graphics, and AI integration in the creative process.

A select group of participants will engage in a three-week intensive in-person mentorship, culminating in the creation of a high-quality visual content project.

Why it is important

Olumide Falegan, Manager, EMEA Music & Culture at Google SSA, highlighted the initiative’s importance saying:

“This initiative recognizes the often-overlooked talent within our creative industries. By empowering these 2,500 professionals and eventually expanding to 10,000 across Nigeria, we are investing in the future of Africa’s cultural influence and economic prosperity.”

Linus Idahosa, Executive Chairman and CEO of Del-York Group, emphasized the impact of the program noting that the partnership with Google bridges the gap between creative practitioners and corporate stakeholders.

According to him, by equipping young talents with industry-relevant skills, the initiative would foster a new generation of creative entrepreneurs and enhance the corporate sector’s ability to leverage creative expertise for business growth.

Applications for the training program opened on October 8th and it is expected to close on October 30th. Interested applicants can register via the Del York Creative Academy portal here.