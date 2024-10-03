The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna State has reported a total of 1,045.93 kilograms of various illicit substances were seized, and 420 suspects were arrested for the third quarter of the year.

Mr. Samaila Danmalam, the NDLEA Commander in Kaduna, disclosed the operations’ outcomes in a statement.

He revealed, “The command had within the period under review arrested a total of 420 suspects, comprising 404 males and 16 females. The figure represents both drug dealers, drug users, and traffickers.”

The agency’s efforts resulted in the confiscation of drugs including Cocaine, Cannabis Sativa, Rohypnol, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, and other psychotropic substances.

In addition to drug-related activities, the agency also seized 1,393 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and four locally made arms during its operations. The seizures were part of a broader crackdown on organized drug crime in the region.

Ongoing investigations

In terms of legal actions, Danmalam highlighted that 30 drug offenders were convicted during this period, and 54 suspects were charged, with investigations into other cases ongoing. “The command equally secured the conviction 30 drug offenders and charged a total of 54 suspects” he said

The agency has also employed a non-kinetic approach to combat drug-related problems. Danmalam mentioned that the command organized various sensitization and awareness programs to reduce drug demand.

“We have counseled 50 drug users and rehabilitated another 50 drug-dependent persons who successfully recovered and were reintegrated into mainstream society,” he said. These initiatives are part of the NDLEA’s comprehensive strategy to fight drug abuse beyond enforcement.

The NDLEA remains steadfast in its mission to combat the menace of illicit drug trafficking in Kaduna. Commander Danmalam emphasized the importance of community support, urging residents to provide timely and useful information to aid in the agency’s operations and proactive measures.

What you should know

The Federal Government recently approved $1.442 million to strengthen the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) fight against narcotics, supporting its operations with funds for arms and ammunition. Additionally, N1.9 billion was allocated for the procurement of 33 CNG-compliant vehicles to enhance mobility, and N985 million was approved for full-body scanners at Lagos and Abuja international airports.

In a related development, the NDLEA arrested a Lagos-based auto parts dealer, Ejiofor Chiwuzie, for attempting to smuggle consignments of heroin and cannabis hidden inside LED rechargeable lamps and the metal legs of sofas through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

According to NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the seized drugs included 37 parcels of heroin weighing 1.10kg and four blocks of cannabis, weighing 1.20kg.