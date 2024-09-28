The Federal Government has officially declared Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, a public holiday to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as stated in a release dated October 27, 2024, by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

The statement, which was posted on the Ministry’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, conveyed the government’s warm regards to Nigerians both at home and abroad.

In the statement, the Interior Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerians both at home and abroad on behalf of the government.

“The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 1st of October 2024, as a public holiday to commemorate the Nation’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary. The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on this occasion,” the statement read in part.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo further commended the resilience, hard work, and sacrifices of Nigerians, assuring them that their dedication to the nation will not go unrecognized.

The statement emphasized the importance of reflecting on the theme of the anniversary, with the Minister urging citizens to honor the labour of our heroes’ past and use their legacy as an inspiration for future nation-building.

He highlighted that the collective vision of a prosperous Nigeria can only be achieved through unity and continued commitment to the nation’s development.

The Minister also encouraged all citizens to remain steadfast in their nation-building efforts, extending his best wishes for a Happy Independence Day to all Nigerians.

