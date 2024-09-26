The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has simplified its amnesty program for visa violators by reducing the required passport validity period.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Customs and Ports Security (ICP) have announced a two-month grace period that begins on September 1st to October 31st 2024.

This program allows violators of entry and residency regulations to rectify their status without incurring financial penalties or administrative restrictions.

This decision, along with its details, was announced on ICP’s official web page on Tuesday.

Goals of the Initiative

According to the statement, this aligns with the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to values of mercy and tolerance, as it seeks to support those wishing to remain in the country legally and obtain their rights.

“This initiative comes in light of the approach of the United Arab Emirates based on the values of mercy and tolerance and in accordance with the importance of granting violators a new opportunity to amend their status with ease and convenience in accordance with the law and taking into account their circumstances,” the statement read.

A move looking to provide individuals the opportunity to correct their residency status in a manner that respects their circumstances.

Target Groups Eligible for the Grace Period

The grace period is aimed at specific groups. First, residence violators include individuals with:

Expired residence permits or those whose permits have been canceled.

Second, “visa violators”, individuals who have overstayed their visas.

Third, “listed individuals”, those documented for work interruptions.

Lastly, foreign-born individuals whose guardians did not establish residency within four months of birth are included.

Categories Not Benefiting from the Grace Period

First, residence and visa violators who have not corrected their status by this date will not receive any benefits from the amnesty program.

Second, individuals listed for work interruption will also be excluded from the program after September 1st. Those with pending reports related to work interruptions must resolve their status prior to this deadline.

Finally, cases involving deportation will not be covered under the grace period. This includes individuals who have been deported from the UAE or from other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

These groups are advised to take necessary actions to rectify their situations before the deadline.

Benefits of the Program

Eligible individuals will not face financial fines related to illegal stays, establishment card violations, or issues surrounding work contracts.

Furthermore, individuals who settle their status will not be barred from re-entering the country, enabling a smoother transition for those looking to rectify their residency situation.

Application Process and Service Availability

The statement reveals that applications can be submitted through electronic and smart channels, as well as approved printing offices. Individuals do not need to visit service centers unless biometric fingerprinting is required.

Registration through e-channels will remain open 24/7, and working hours at service centers will extend until 8:00 PM.

Various service centers are available across the Emirates for those who require assistance.

In Abu Dhabi, centers include Al Dhafra, Sweihan, and Al Maqam.

In Dubai, individuals can visit the Amer centers and Al Aweer Center.

Similar centers are available in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al-Quwain, Ajman, and Fujairah, equipped with biometric fingerprint capture devices for processing applications.

Steps for Employers and Workers

According to the statement, if a current employer wishes to change a violating worker’s status, they can either cancel the work permit or report work abandonment through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation channels.

Additionally, if a worker wishes to join a new employer, the new employer must apply for a work permit issuance.

For workers wishing to leave the country, an exit permit must be applied for through the Authority’s systems.

If a worker’s residency has expired and they hold a valid work permit, the employer can apply for a renewal without needing to cancel any pending complaints.