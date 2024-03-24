The Africa Institute, as part of its African Languages and Translation Program, has opened applications for a residency program in the United Arab Emirates for creative writers.

Nairametrics learns that this program is the third cohort of Tejumola Olaniyan Creative Writers-in-Residence Fellowship for the academic year, 2024.

The target audience of the residency program is creative writers including novelists, short story writers, playwrights, poets and scriptwriters related to Africa and the African diaspora to take part in a residency program in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates with a grant of 45,000 AED in total.

It is created in honor of the late Nigerian Professor Tejumola Olaniyan and his remarkable intellectual legacy in the field of African literature and critical theory.

About the residency program

According to the program organizers, the residency will involve recipients traveling to Sharjah, UAE for a period of three months to complete their work.

The cohort typically begins in the fall of every year.

The proposed project can be in Arabic or English (other languages will be considered).

Recipients will be offered the chance to publish their written works through The Africa Institute’s publications program.

Additionally, projects focusing on theater and film scripts may be considered for publication or receive assistance in bringing them to production.

These projects, whether new or works-in-progress, must be feasible for completion within the residency timeframe.

All applications will undergo review by The Africa Institute’s committee of peers, consisting of esteemed writers.

Based on the quality of the proposals and their feasibility for completion within the residency period, three recipients will be selected.

How to Apply

To join the program, applications must include:

CV/résumé of the applicant

A two-page narrative of the project to be undertaken during the residency period, its significance, and a proposed date of completion.

A sample of published or unpublished writings.

To apply, all required application materials—CV/résumé, a two-page narrative, and a writing sample. For books, it must be assembled and attached separately into a single PDF document in the specified order.

Applicants are to name the file using the residency title abbreviation followed by the applicant’s name in the format: TOCWRP_LASTNAME_FIRSTNAME.

It is also important to ensure that the email subject heading matches the file name and send the PDF as an email attachment.

The deadline for applications is Saturday, 1 June 2024.