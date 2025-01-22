The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated its visa policies by introducing a new multi-entry visit visa aimed at individuals wishing to visit family and friends in the country.

The move is part of the UAE’s effort to make the country more accessible to visitors and strengthen personal and social connections.

This new visa is available to individuals from any nationality who have family or friends living in the UAE.

Its initiative is intended to simplify the visit process for people traveling to the UAE for personal reasons, such as visiting loved ones, without the need for a local sponsor.

As cited by DAAD Scholarship, the multi-entry feature allows greater freedom for travelers, making it easier for them to visit the country multiple times during the visa’s validity.

Features of the multi-entry visit visa

The UAE’s new multi-entry visit visa comes with several key features that make it an attractive option for those wishing to stay in the country for extended periods.

Visitors can stay for up to 90 days on each entry, with the option to extend their stay for an additional 90 days. However, the total duration of stay in a year cannot exceed 180 days.

Importantly, this visa does not require a local sponsor, which means applicants can apply without needing a UAE-based host. This streamlines the application process and makes the visa more accessible for those looking to maintain connections with family and friends in the UAE.

Furthermore, the visa allows for multiple entries, enabling visitors to leave and re-enter the UAE as needed during the visa’s validity period.

How to apply

The application process for the multi-entry visit visa is straightforward. Applicants will need to gather essential documents, including:

A valid passport with at least six months of validity

Proof of relationship or friendship with the UAE resident (such as a family certificate or invitation letter), and recent passport-sized photographs.

Applications can be submitted online through the UAE’s official e-visa portal or at authorized typing centers. After the application is processed, the visa will be issued electronically and sent to the applicant’s registered email.

The process is designed to be user-friendly to ensure easy access for those looking to visit relatives or friends in the UAE. Fees will be required during the submission process.

Restrictions

While the multi-entry visit visa offers flexibility for travelers, there are important restrictions. Holders of the visa are not permitted to work while in the UAE. Those found engaging in employment without a valid work permit can face legal consequences.

Visitors must ensure they follow all terms and conditions of the visa to avoid any complications during their stay. The visa is strictly for visiting purposes and not for employment or business activities.

Other visa options for family visits in 2025

In addition to the multi-entry visit visa, the UAE also offers other visa options for visitors, such as a 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa. This visa is available to individuals of all nationalities and allows for visits of up to 90 days, extendable for another 90 days, with a maximum stay of 180 days per year.

To qualify for the 5-year tourist visa, applicants must provide a bank statement showing at least $4,000 (or its equivalent) over the past six months, along with proof of travel insurance, travel itinerary, and accommodation details.

Another option is a single-entry permit for visiting family or friends, which is ideal for those who do not need multiple entries. This single-entry permit is designed for short-term visits, providing flexibility for individuals looking to visit relatives without the need for a longer-term visa.