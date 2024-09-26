The Enugu State Government has announced that the New Enugu City project, which commenced in October 2023, will reach critical stages over the next 12 to 18 months, marking significant progress in its development.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State made this disclosure on Wednesday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account during the state government’s roadshow in Guangzhou, China.

The Governor disclosed that the China Communications and Construction Company (CCCC), a renowned firm from the UK, has been leading the construction efforts and is on track to meet the key milestones of the project.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“I am thrilled to announce that our ambitious New Enugu City project has garnered overwhelming support from our Nigerian diaspora in Guangdong Province, China. During our roadshow in Guangzhou, we engaged with our people who have shown immense interest in this transformative project,” the governor’s statement read in part.

It added, “The China Communications and Construction Company (CCCC) has already commenced intensive work on the site since October 2023, and I assure you that critical services will be ready in 12 to 18 months. Our partnership with CCCC, one of the world’s best, and leading consulting firms from the UK, ensures that we are building a city that will compete with the best globally.”

Governor Mbah noted that the New Enugu City project will transform the state’s landscape, featuring residential areas, cutting-edge medical centers, sports arenas, and an innovation-driven industrial park, making it a standout development in the region.

What you should know

The Enugu State Government kicked off the New Enugu City project on October 12, 2023. The project includes the construction of 17km dual carriageways and feeder roads, with China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) managing the development.

Upon completion, the New Enugu City will feature dedicated power, a central sewage system, high-speed internet, and distinct zones such as Happy Island, Vitality Bay, and Innovation Park.

The New Enugu City will include Happy Island, offering residential areas, a cutting-edge medical center, and a sports arena.

Innovation Park will serve as a hub for industrial innovation and ICT services, while Vitality Bay will house corporate headquarters of blue-chip companies and government offices.

The city will be fully serviced with utilities like power, water, gas, and high-speed internet, providing a seamless living and working environment for its residents.

While these key components have been outlined, it was not specified that the project would be executed in phases.