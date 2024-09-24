Lusail University in Qatar has announced a fully funded scholarship opportunity for international undergraduate students for the 2025 academic year.

Information sourced from the University’s website informed that the Institution will offer 12 study programs for the Qatar scholarship program.

Further reports from Scholarship Region relate that the program will cover all essential costs, including tuition, accommodation, round-trip flights, visa fees, and monthly stipends for living and research expenses.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This, as reported, is looking to support aspiring students from developing countries in their pursuit of higher education.

What To Know

The 2025 Lusail University Qatar Scholarship will be open to students who have graduated from high school, as the program is designed for international candidates looking to study at one of Qatar’s leading educational institutions.

Eligibility Requirements

Further details provide that, to qualify for the Lusail University Qatar Scholarship, candidates must meet several criteria. They must be;

High school diploma with a score of 90% or higher

The applicant’s age must be between 18 and 22 years.

Passed the personal interview

Passed the language test at Lusail University

The applicant must not have previously obtained any higher education certificate.

The applicant cannot be a resident of Qatar.

The requirements ensure that the scholarship is awarded to those who demonstrate both academic excellence and potential.

Benefits of the Scholarship

As stated, students who are accepted into the Lusail University under the Qatar Scholarship Program will enjoy numerous benefits.

These include;

A full tuition waiver,

A round-trip flight ticket from their home country to Doha,

Furnished accommodation on campus, and

A monthly stipend for living expenses.

This is done to alleviate the financial burden on students and allow them to focus on their studies.

Required Documents for Application

Prospective candidates are informed that they must have in hand several documents for their scholarship application. These include;

A medical fitness certificate, which will be verified upon arrival in Qatar. Reports note that the medical examination will be conducted upon the students arrival in Qatar

A certificate of good conduct from their home country,

Written permission from a legal guardian,

A certified birth certificate,

A valid passport, and a high school certificate must also be submitted.

The high school certificate must be validated by relevant authorities to ensure equivalency with the standards set by Lusail University.

Application Process

The application process for the 2025 Lusail University Qatar Scholarship is straightforward.

Interested candidates are told to first visit its scholarship website to review eligibility criteria for their desired program, as it is crucial for applicants to meet both academic and language requirements before proceeding.

Candidates are also told they must apply to Lusail University or another partner university within the Qatar Scholarships Program.

After successfully applying for admission, candidates will automatically be considered for the scholarship.

The deadline for scholarship applications is October 20th, 2024. Those interested are encouraged to act promptly to ensure they meet all requirements and submit their documents on time.