The Lagos State Government has officially released the results for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This announcement was made through a statement signed by the Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, who addressed both public and approved private junior secondary schools across the state.

Mr. Orunsolu emphasized that schools can now access their students’ results via the Lagos State Examination Board’s online portal.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“Authorities concerned should visit the Board’s Portal using their schools’ default or existing Usernames and Passwords provided during the registration of their students to enable them to print out their Schools’ results with effect from Monday, 23rd September 2024,” he stated.

Schools in the state can now access their results online, helping to eliminate the stress of traveling to the Board’s office and reducing delays in receiving the results.

Resit exams for key subjects

Regarding students who did not meet the pass requirements in critical subjects, Mr. Orunsolu assured schools that arrangements are in place for a resit examination. “The date for the conduct of the BECE Resit Examination for students who failed English Studies or Mathematics or both would be duly communicated to all affected schools in due course,” he stated.

He further highlighted that the new system reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining educational processes and ensuring a smooth experience for schools and students.

The Director also commended stakeholders for their cooperation, which contributed to the success of this new policy.

About BECE

The Lagos State Government Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is a standardized assessment administered to students at the end of their primary education in Lagos State, Nigeria. It serves as a crucial milestone in the educational journey of students, marking their transition from primary to secondary education.

The BECE is primarily designed to assess students’ knowledge, skills, and understanding of the core subjects taught in the primary school curriculum. It serves as a measure of students’ academic progress and readiness for secondary education.

The examination typically covers a wide range of subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, and other subjects depending on the curriculum.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government recently announced an increase in boarding fees across all public secondary schools, raising the fee from N35,000 to N100,000 per term.

Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has defended its decision to review boarding fees noting that the N35,000 boarding fee, which has been in place since 2021, is no longer sustainable given the current economic climate.

The Ministry noted that the enrolment of students in boarding schools is an individual choice for parents, and those who opt for it are expected to pay boarding fees at the start of every school term.

These fees are used for feeding, janitorial services, and other miscellaneous costs that ensure students are well taken care of in the hostels. They also cover energy costs, such as fuel and cooking gas, which are crucial for preparing meals for the students.