Portugal has intensified efforts to enforce visa regulations for foreign visitors, with the Public Security Police issuing fines for those who overstay their welcome. As a favored destination for tourists, the country aims to uphold immigration rules and maintain order amid increasing visitor numbers.

According to Caixa Bank, 2024 has experienced a 15% rise in non-resident tourists in Portugal, compared to residents, who also rose by 2%. TravelBiz reports that this enforcement is part of a broader strategy to ensure compliance with Portugal’s visa policies. With the rise in international travel, the government seeks to manage the flow of visitors effectively.

Short-Stay Limits Enforced

The new measures target tourists who go over the 90-day limit for short stays within 180 days. Reports indicate that those in violation will face fines, supporting the country’s visa rules. The enforcement looks to make sure all visitors follow the guidelines, as Portugal continues to attract many travelers.

Clarification on Fine Amounts

Reports first stated that fines for visa violations could go up to €700. However, authorities clarified that fines for overstaying usually range from €40 to €250. These penalties vary based on how long a visitor overstays, with higher fines for serious cases, especially for intentional or repeat offenses. The police mentioned that no visitor has received the maximum fine of €700, as most fines result from negligence or voluntary payments leading to lower amounts.

Over 1,200 Fines Issued in 2023

In 2023, authorities issued 1,226 fines to foreign visitors for visa-related offenses. Showing the government’s efforts in enforcing immigration laws. Among these fines, 651 were specifically for overstaying the permitted duration of stay. Other fines issued were for offenses such as failing to declare entry upon arrival in the country and not renewing residence permits as required.

Portugal’s Popularity Remains High

Despite the tightening of visa regulations, Portugal continues to draw a significant number of tourists. According to Reuters, “the number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal rose 7.5% between January and June in 2024, making it the best first half ever and paving the way for another record year, official data showed on Wednesday.”

“The National Statistics Institute (INE) said more than 8.8 million foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels in the period, adding that in June alone, nearly 2 million guests entered the country, which was also a record, up 6.9% from a year earlier.”

Further reports show that Portugal gains significantly from tourism. This year, tourism-related spending reached 43.7 billion euros ($48.2 billion), making up 16.5% of the country’s gross domestic product and contributing about half of the 2.3% economic growth, according to INE data released earlier this month.

Based on this information, Portugal’s dependence on tourism is among the highest in the continental European Union, second only to Iceland, the data revealed.

