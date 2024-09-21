Building on the success of its Access Accelerator, Reckitt, the global manufacturer of trusted household brands like Dettol, Harpic, and Durex, in partnership with Yunus Social Business (YSB), a social innovation agency that supports social businesses, is excited to announce the launch of a new acceleration cycle with the addition of a new market and a new social challenge.

Reckitt and Yunus Social Business are now accepting applications from social entrepreneurs working on water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) as well as sexual and reproductive health (SRH) based in Kenya and Nigeria.

This new call for social entrepreneurs follows a successful acceleration cycle in Nigeria where 6 social businesses were chosen for the initial market run: Alora Reusable Pads, Toilet Pride, Kiddies & Brands, Project T, Onyeisi Care Foundation, and Soso Care.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The social entrepreneurs who took part in the first Access Accelerator in Nigeria share their experiences:

“The Reckitt Accelerator Programme has immensely benefited both me personally and my social business, Alora Reusable Pads. The program’s focus on storytelling, impact measurement, and customer mapping has allowed me to refine essential skills crucial for the success of our initiatives. I now approach storytelling with greater impact, measure our outcomes more effectively, and understand our customers’ needs in a more nuanced manner.” said Sarah Kuponiyi, founder of Alora Reusable Pads.

“Since the closing of the WASH Accelerator in Nigeria, Toilet Pride has developed two partnerships, specifically with the Foreign Commonwealth Development Organisation (FCDO) and USAID’s Lagos Urban WASH project (LUWASH). Looking at where we were at the start of the programme, from struggling with funding and delivery, to having secured great partnerships and support – I am grateful to have been part of the Access Accelerator.” said Chukwuma Nnanna, Founder and Executive Director of Toiletpride.

Watch this video to see the first Access Accelerator cycle in Nigeria.

Expanding the Mission: WASH and SRH Solutions in Focus

This open call for the Access Accelerator programme cycle expands the search for solutions in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), to the inclusion of sexual and reproductive health (SRH). The opportunity to become a part of the programme is available to a total of 9 social businesses where 6 social businesses will be accepted from Nigeria, and 3 from Kenya.

​​​“We aim to build a global network.” said Tanzim Rezwan, Marketing Director for Reckitt, Sub Saharan Africa. The inclusion of Kenya as a new market for the Access Accelerator broadens the programme’s reach, with previous cycles working with social entrepreneurs in Nigeria, South Africa, and Brazil (see 2023 Impact Report here.) ​ “By joining our Access Accelerator cohorts from around the world, we can leverage the multiplier effect in addressing the access gap in clean water and sanitation.” said Rezwan.

Program Highlights: Tailored Support, Network Access, and Seed Funding

Social entrepreneurs selected for the Access Accelerator programme will benefit from a comprehensive support package designed to help them scale their WASH and SRH solutions:

Tailored Support & Capacity Building: Participants will receive mentorship from Reckitt experts and industry professionals, with workshops covering essential topics like leadership, investor readiness, and impact measurement and management.

Network Expansion: Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to connect with fellow innovators, industry experts, and Reckitt leaders. This network offers powerful opportunities for collaboration and partnership that can scale solutions across markets and sectors.

Seed Funding: Each social business that successfully completes the program will receive seed funding from Reckitt to serve as financial support in continuing their missions.

This new cycle flows from the ongoing partnership between Reckitt and YSB, reinforcing their shared commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier world. The accelerator program exemplifies how multi-stakeholder collaboration can drive positive change, with corporations and social businesses playing vital roles in this ecosystem.

Apply Now!

Applications are open until October 6, with the selection criteria focusing on scalable social business models led by qualified teams who are committed to solving WASH and SRH challenges in Nigeria and Kenya.

For more information, please visit https://www.yunussb.com/articles/reckitt-access-accelerator or contact the Access Accelerator team via email at wash@yunussb.com or WhatsApp at +234 9166415407.