As part of activities to mark its 75th anniversary of delivering excellent services and driving global impact, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled the UBA Time Capsule as well as a Tribe Photo Wall.

The UBA time capsule brings together objects or information from the past 75 years that will be preserved for future generations to discover and learn more about the history of the global financial institution, that has grown from a small office in Lagos, Nigeria to a financial giant with tentacles in 20 African countries as well as four key financial capitals of the world – London, Paris, America and Dubai.

l-r: Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi; Group Head, Customer Services, Mrs Michele Nwoga; Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Oliver Alawuba; Group Head, Human Capital Management, Mrs Modupe Akindele; Executive Directors -Mr Alex Alozie and Mr. Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh; during the unveiling of UBA Time Capsule and Tribe Photo Wall, part of year-long activities to celebrate 75th Anniversary of United Bank for Africa(UBA), in Lagos on Thursday

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who spoke during the unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony at the UBA Head Office on Thursday, explained to staff members and press men present that the Time Capsule as well as the Tribe’s Photo wall were set up to celebrating the dedication, innovations, and partnerships forged by the bank over the past seven decades as it continues to provide solutions to over 45 million customers worldwide.

l-r: Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Oliver Alawuba and Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, during the unveiling of UBA Time Capsule and Tribe Photo Wall, part of year-long activities to celebrate 75th Anniversary of United Bank for Africa(UBA), in Lagos on Thursday

He took time to lay the groundwork for the next 25 and 75 years as he reeled off what the bank aims to achieve in its quest to take Africa to the world, adding, “What we are doing here today is part of UBA’s 75th Anniversary celebrations which began early this year. Today, we are unveiling our Time Capsule, which shows the history of what we are and where we have been in the past seven decades. It is a trip down our memory lane, showing all that we achieved and how we got here.

Continuing, he said, “You can also see the UBA tribe wall which we unveiled today, this basically shows how we see all the staff of UBA, both past and present who have in one way or the other contributed to where we are today. As you all know, there is no UBA without staff, so we are today launching the UBA Tribe wall to tell our story on how the bank has grown, by showing our history of how we started and where we are now.”



l-r: Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Oliver Alawuba and Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, during the unveiling of UBA Time Capsule and Tribe Photo Wall, part of year-long activities to celebrate 75th Anniversary of United Bank for Africa(UBA), in Lagos on Thursday

On what he foresees in the next decades for the bank, Alawuba, said, “We are driven by innovation in UBA, and what we have achieved now is minimal to what we plan to achieve when UBA is 100 or 150 years. As of now, UBA is in 24 countries, and in the next 25 years, we will see UBA in 100 countries. Our current revenue base which stands at $20bn, we hope to increase to over $20tn in the next 25 years, and in that time, we also hope to be one of Top 10 banks in the whole world, because we know that the future of the world is Africa, and the future of Africa is UBA.”

He said the bank will continue to focus on the people and its customers to ensure that they tailor each of its activities, products and services to meet the growing needs of its rich clientele situated all around the world.

l-r: Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Oliver Alawuba and Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, during the unveiling of UBA Time Capsule and Tribe Photo Wall, part of year-long activities to celebrate 75th Anniversary of United Bank for Africa(UBA), in Lagos on Thursday

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in twenty African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.