In this episode, Host Frank delves into the critical lending rates that can shape the future of Nigerian manufacturers. Using the latest Nairametrics data, we spotlight the top five banks offering the most competitive rates, with FBN Quest Merchant Bank leading at 7%, followed by Polaris Bank and Stanbic IBTC at 8%. As businesses struggle with maximum lending rates as high as 48%, we examine how these favorable rates can provide much-needed relief to the manufacturing sector amid tough economic conditions.

Stay tuned as we track financial trends that impact Nigeria’s business landscape.