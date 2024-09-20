Nigeria’s agricultural sector has long been plagued by challenges ranging from low productivity to food waste and a lack of modern infrastructure.

In the face of these issues, Mr. Timi Oke, CEO of AgroEknor, sees an unprecedented opportunity for transformation—one that hinges on digital agriculture.

With Nigeria’s population set to surpass 206 million by 2030, ensuring food security has become more crucial than ever.

According to Mr. Timi, technology will be a key driver in reshaping the country’s agricultural landscape.

“Digital agriculture can revolutionize the way we approach farming in Nigeria,” Mr. Timi emphasized during his address at the 115th anniversary of King’s College Lagos. By leveraging digital tools and technologies, farmers can significantly enhance their productivity, reduce waste, and build more resilient agricultural systems. However, this transformation will require a concerted effort from both the public and private sectors to equip farmers with the knowledge and resources needed to adopt these tools.

The Power of Digital Agriculture

Digital agriculture refers to the integration of advanced technologies—such as mobile applications, drones, and data analytics—into farming operations. These tools enable farmers to monitor key variables like soil health, crop growth, and weather patterns in real-time, allowing them to make informed decisions that can boost yields and cut costs.

One of the most promising aspects of digital agriculture is its potential to address low productivity—a major issue in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. On average, Nigerian farmers produce significantly lower yields compared to their counterparts in other developing countries. According to Mr. Timi, modern farming technologies could increase productivity by as much as 30 to 40%.

“Imagine a farmer being able to monitor their crops from their mobile phone,” Mr. Timi said. “They can receive data on soil moisture, pest activity, and even the exact amount of water their plants need. This precision agriculture reduces waste and boosts efficiency.”

Mr. Timi envisions a future where remote sensing technologies and field sensors are common tools in Nigerian farms. These devices help farmers optimize the use of resources like water, fertilizers, and pesticides. By applying only the necessary inputs, farmers can save on costs while also minimizing environmental damage. Additionally, by improving yields, digital tools can increase the profitability of farming, making it a more attractive occupation for Nigeria’s youth—a demographic that has increasingly turned away from agriculture in favor of urban employment.

Reducing Post-Harvest Losses Through Technology

A major pain point in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain is the high level of post-harvest losses. Studies estimate that 40% of Nigeria’s agricultural output is lost before it reaches consumers, largely due to poor storage, inadequate transport infrastructure, and a lack of market access for smallholder farmers. This level of inefficiency not only affects farmers’ incomes but also contributes to food insecurity, as produce that could feed millions is wasted.

Mr. Timi believes that digital agriculture can help address this problem by creating smart value chains. For instance, mobile platforms can connect farmers directly with buyers and distributors, reducing the time that fresh produce spends sitting in fields or warehouses. Through real-time data-sharing, farmers can also optimize their harvesting schedules, ensuring that crops are picked when there’s demand, minimizing the risk of spoilage.

“Digital tools allow us to reduce food waste by making our supply chains more efficient,” Mr. Timi noted. “Farmers can sell their produce faster, and buyers can source fresh goods more reliably. Everyone wins.”

AgroEknor is already pioneering such solutions by working with partners to develop mobile apps that help farmers track their produce from farm to market. These platforms provide farmers with market prices, buyer contacts, and even logistics support, enabling them to access new markets and sell their goods at competitive prices. The introduction of blockchain technology into these systems ensures transparency and traceability, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring that farmers receive fair payment for their produce.

Financial Inclusion: The Gateway to Adoption

While digital agriculture offers numerous benefits, one of the biggest barriers to its widespread adoption is financial inclusion. Many smallholder farmers lack access to formal banking services, credit, or insurance, which makes it difficult for them to invest in new technologies or recover from losses caused by climate events, pests, or market fluctuations.

Mr. Timi advocates for the expansion of financial services to rural farmers through mobile banking and microfinance initiatives. “Digital agriculture cannot thrive without access to finance,” he said. “Farmers need capital to invest in the tools and training required to modernize their operations.”

AgroEknor is working closely with financial institutions to develop products tailored to the needs of smallholder farmers. These include micro-loans, insurance packages, and savings plans that can be accessed via mobile devices. By providing farmers with the financial tools they need, Mr. Timi believes that Nigeria can accelerate the adoption of digital agriculture and create a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.

One notable success story is AgroEknor’s partnership with local microfinance institutions, which has provided over 2,000 farmers with access to credit for purchasing digital tools like weather forecasting apps and precision farming equipment. This initiative has not only boosted productivity but also helped farmers diversify their income sources by enabling them to plant higher-value crops.

The Role of Government in Facilitating Digital Agriculture

While the private sector is driving much of the innovation in digital agriculture, Mr. Timi believes that government support is critical to scaling these efforts. He advocates for public-private partnerships that bring together technology providers, financial institutions, and agricultural cooperatives to ensure that smallholder farmers can access the tools and services they need.

“Nigeria’s government must take a leading role in creating the infrastructure necessary for digital agriculture,” Mr. Timi said. This includes investments in broadband connectivity for rural areas, where access to the internet is still limited. Without reliable internet access, many of the digital tools that can transform farming—such as mobile apps, GPS tracking systems, and drone technology—remain out of reach for the majority of farmers.

In addition to infrastructure, Mr. Timi calls for greater government investment in research and development (R&D) to create technologies that are specifically tailored to Nigeria’s unique agricultural conditions. He also stresses the importance of extension services, which provide farmers with the training and support they need to adopt new technologies. “It’s not enough to just give farmers the tools—they need to know how to use them effectively,” he said.

Digital Agriculture as a Solution to Climate Change

Beyond boosting productivity and reducing waste, digital agriculture also has the potential to help Nigeria adapt to the growing threat of climate change. As weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, farmers need access to tools that can help them manage risks and plan for extreme events like droughts, floods, and heatwaves.

Mr. Timi sees digital agriculture as a crucial part of Nigeria’s climate resilience strategy. “Through data analytics and forecasting tools, farmers can get real-time information about climate risks and take preventive action,” he explained. “This could mean adjusting their planting schedules, changing crop varieties, or investing in water-saving irrigation systems.”

AgroEknor has been at the forefront of integrating climate-smart technologies into its digital platforms, providing farmers with the tools they need to adapt to changing conditions. By collecting and analyzing data from thousands of farms, the company can offer predictive models that help farmers make informed decisions about planting, harvesting, and resource management.

Mr. Timi’s vision is for a future where every Nigerian farmer, regardless of their location or resources, has access to the digital tools they need to thrive. “Agriculture is not just the past of Nigeria—it’s the future,” he said. “But that future depends on how quickly we can embrace technology and bring it to the millions of farmers who feed our nation.”