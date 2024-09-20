The Radboud Scholarship Programme is now accepting applications from non-EEA students with strong academic records.

EEA, or European Economic Area, includes the countries of the European Union (EU) as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

The initiative of the scholarship programme is to provide financial support for individuals pursuing a Master’s programme at Radboud University in the Netherlands; offering a telling reduction in tuition fees.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Eligible candidates include those who hold a non-EU/non-EEA passport and who have completed a Bachelor’s degree outside the Netherlands; Scholarship Region reports.

Scholarship Overview

The Radboud Scholarship Programme provides up to €15,000 per year in tuition reduction. This funding is sourced from the Profiling Fund of Radboud University.

In addition to tuition reduction, the scholarship is reported to cover expenses related to visas, residence permits, health insurance, and liability insurance for students during their time in the Netherlands.

The programme director, Prof. Hans de Wit, stated, “We aim to support talented students who can contribute significantly to our academic community.”

The scholarship is said to be available for students who measure up to specific criteria.

Eligibility Requirements

Reports inform that in order to qualify for the Radboud Scholarship, applicants must hold a non-EU/non-EEA passport and be ineligible for lower EU/EEA tuition fees for any reason.

Candidates must also have a Bachelor’s degree obtained outside the Netherlands and cannot have any degrees obtained within the country, excluding exchange programmes tied to the Bachelor’s degree.

The scholarship is contingent on students meeting the English language proficiency requirements for their chosen Master’s programme. Also, students must be fully admitted to an English-taught Master’s programme starting on September 1, 2024.

Duration and Financial Benefits

The Radboud Scholarship reduces tuition fees to €2,530. According to reports, a scholarship recipient in the 2024/2025 academic year will pay only €2,530 instead of €17,000. While the scholarship covers several costs, it does not include living expenses or study-related costs in the Netherlands.

Wushishi explained, “This financial assistance allows students to focus on their studies without the burden of high tuition fees.”

The scholarship can be renewed for a second year if students pass all courses in their first year.

Application Process

Interested candidates must prepare several documents to apply for the Radboud Scholarship. Required items include:

academic transcripts,

passport details,

a detailed CV or resume,

a letter of motivation, and two letters of reference.

To initiate the application process, candidates must visit the scholarship webpage and indicate their wish to apply for the Radboud Scholarship during the admission application for a Master’s programme.

After this, they will need to upload the additional required documents, as informed on the webpage.

It is important to note that the selection for the scholarship and the admission to the Master’s program are separate processes. Being admitted to the Master’s programme does not guarantee selection for the scholarship.

Important Deadlines: The deadline for submitting applications for the 2025 Radboud Scholarship is January 31st, 2025. Students are encouraged to prepare their documents early to ensure a smooth application process.