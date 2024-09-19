The Federal Government plans to explore deep seabed exploration and mining to tap into the vast resources of the blue economy and boost economic growth.

This was made known by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, during the stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on “Deep Seabed Activities” held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Micheal Oloruntola, Oyetola highlighted seabed minerals as resources located on or beneath the ocean floor. He emphasized the government’s commitment to diversifying the economy by leveraging the growing global interest in marine resources.

He said, “As a major oil-producing country with extensive coastline and inland waterways, we cannot afford to lag in this new frontier.”

“This transition from a fossil fuel-based to a mineral-based economy presents opportunities for Nigeria to leverage its marine resources, particularly wave and tide energy, to generate clean energy.”

“Effective harnessing of these resources will significantly contribute to our national`s energy needs and national economy”

He stated that the workshop’s goal was to increase awareness among key stakeholders about the significance of deep seabed exploration and exploitation, while addressing the associated environmental and social impacts. He further noted that the event would focus on ensuring the protection of the marine environment from potential harm caused by deep seabed activities.

Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), also spoke, urging stakeholders to collaborate in advancing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

He emphasized the need to ensure that the nation’s deep-sea resources contribute to economic prosperity and sustainability in line with global standards.

“Nigeria has long benefited from offshore oil and gas. Looking ahead, deep-sea mining offers a unique opportunity to diversify the economy and ensure long-term growth,” he said, adding that it is a vital aspect of the blue economy, bringing technological advancements, resource security, and job creation.

Size of Nigeria’s deep sea and potential solid minerals

He explained that the deep seabed, ranging from 200 to 11,000 meters in depth, is a largely unexplored area that hosts unique ecosystems and biodiversity. Research and development efforts are ongoing to understand its ecosystem, resources, and potential uses.

Mobereola described deep seabed mining as a new concept that could boost a country’s economic activities by extracting mineral deposits from the ocean floor, including metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold, which are essential for modern technology and green energy solutions.