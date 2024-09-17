The Lagos State Government has ordered the unsealing of Donald’s Fast Food, located on Adebayo Doherty Street in Lekki Phase 1, just two days after sealing the facility on Sunday due to noise pollution and other environmental concerns.

Nairametrics previously reported that the government sealed the establishment following numerous complaints from residents about loud music and disturbances during late-night hours, as it operated as a nightclub, De Angels Night Club, in a residential area.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, provided this update on Tuesday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He noted that the order to unseal the facility followed the owner’s signing of an undertaking to adhere to state environmental laws, committing to operate solely as a fast food business and refrain from any clubbing or partying activities.

“Following the seal-up of Donald’s Fast Food (De-Angels Night Club) in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, Part VI Section 177 by the Lagos State government, the business proprietor has signed an undertaking to stick to the environmental laws of the State, promising to maintain the approved fast food business enterprise as against using the facility for any form of clubbing or partying as it is a residential area and state laws forbid it.

“Consequently, the Fast Food facility has been ordered unsealed,” the post read in part.

The post emphasized the importance of adhering to environmental standards to foster a harmonious relationship between businesses and residents, ultimately benefiting all residents of Lagos State.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has stepped up enforcement actions to ensure that businesses, including fast food outlets, restaurants, and markets, adhere to sanitation, hygiene, and noise pollution regulations.

These measures are part of a broader effort to maintain public health standards and improve the quality of life for residents, especially in residential neighborhoods.

Several defaulting businesses, such as Donald’s Fast Food, owned by well-known businessman Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest), and Cravings & More along Egbeda-Idimu Road, have been sealed due to complaints about noise pollution and environmental violations, including discharging waste into public drains. However, Donald’s Fast Food has reopened today after the proprietor signed an undertaking to ensure the establishment will not be used as a nightclub.

These closures highlight the necessity of compliance with sanitation and noise regulations.

The National Environmental Standards & Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), as adapted by LASEPA, sets permissible noise levels at 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night for residential areas. Industrial zones are limited to 90 decibels, while commercial areas can reach up to 70 decibels. Moreover, places of worship, clubs, and entertainment venues must operate in soundproof environments and limit speaker usage to reduce disturbances to neighboring residents.

The Lagos State Government also prohibits the discharge of waste into public drains and roadways. Compliance with these regulations is crucial for businesses looking to reopen after being sealed by the state authorities.