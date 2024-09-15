The Nigerian Armed Forces have successfully neutralized the notorious bandit leader Halilu Sububu and rescued 13 kidnapped students from a terrorist enclave in Kaduna.

The operations was conducted by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, as disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation. It stated that the operation also resulted in the elimination of another terrorist, Sani Wala Burki, in a joint effort in Katsina.

President Tinubu has praised the military high command, intelligence agencies, and troops for their remarkable efforts, effective collaboration, and unwavering dedication, which have led to recent commendable successes.

He reassured the public of the government’s continued support for the military’s efforts.

Rescue of kidnapped students

The military’s efforts also led to the dismantling of a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, where 13 kidnapped students were freed. This operation has been hailed as a major relief for the families of the abducted students and a significant blow to the terrorists.

The operation’s success follows President Tinubu’s directive for the service chiefs to relocate to the North-West until normalcy is restored.

The troops’ recent actions have dealt a significant blow to the terrorist networks operating in the region. In Zamfara, the neutralization of Halilu Sububu, who had been terrorizing residents across Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of North-Western Nigeria, is considered a major achievement.

General Yusuf, Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji, praised the synergy between the military and intelligence agencies. “Our coordinated efforts have led to these remarkable outcomes,” General Yusuf said. “The dedication and bravery of our troops are pivotal in restoring peace to the North-West.”

