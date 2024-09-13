Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football icon, has once again etched his name into the record books. Earlier this month, he became the first male footballer to reach 900 career goals, marking a significant milestone in his on-field accomplishments.

This week, however, the 39-year-old Al-Nassr forward achieved a unique distinction off the pitch by becoming the first individual to amass a combined 1 billion followers across all major social media platforms.

Ronaldo, who shared the milestone via a new YouTube channel launched last month, streamed a live follower count in the days leading up to his billionth follower.

His YouTube channel saw rapid growth, reaching 15 million subscribers on its first day and 50 million within a week. As of now, the channel has surpassed 60 million subscribers.

Celebrating the milestone, he remarked, “We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve. Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

What to know

The vast majority of Ronaldo’s social media following is concentrated on Instagram, where he commands an audience of 639 million—a figure that represents approximately 8% of the global population.

His other platforms, while less dominant, also boast impressive numbers. He has 170.5 million followers on Facebook, 113 million on X (formerly Twitter), and just under 10 million across Chinese platforms Weibo and Kuaishou.

In comparison, his closest peer in football, Lionel Messi, has the only other social media account with over 500 million followers. Behind them, American celebrities Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson trail Ronaldo with 424 million, 397 million, and 395 million followers on Instagram, respectively. Notably, Ronaldo’s Instagram audience surpasses the combined total of all 2024 NBA All-Star players.

This milestone comes at a time when Ronaldo continues to extend his global footprint, both on and off the field. He is currently entering his third season with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr after signing a lucrative deal in 2023, which paid him $215 million in salary alone.

In addition to his on-field earnings, Ronaldo’s endorsements have earned him $60 million over the past year, ranking him fourth among athletes in terms of off-the-field income.

His total earnings in 2023 reached $275 million, placing him second only to golfer Jon Rahm, who earned $203 million.

Ronaldo’s career earnings, adjusted for inflation, have reached $1.92 billion as of March this year, putting him on track to surpass the $2 billion mark by year’s end.

When he does, he will join an elite club of athletes who have crossed that threshold, a group currently occupied by basketball legend Michael Jordan and golf icon Tiger Woods.