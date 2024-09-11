The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Mr. Chukwuma Nweke as new Managing Director effective from October 1st 2024.

The Group disclosed this in a statement on the NGX signed by its secretary and legal counsel, Bili Odum where the retirement of Dr. Kayode Fasola, a Non-Executive Director was also disclosed.

The bank noted that the appointment of Mr. Nweke as Deputy Managing Director is subject to the approval of its regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The statement reads, “United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Africa’s Global Bank, announces the appointment of Mr. Chukwuma Nweke as Deputy Managing Director, effective October 01, 2024. This appointment is subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Profile of the new Deputy M.D

The bank in the statement commented that Mr. Nweke holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and an MBA from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and also recognized as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and is also an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

It noted that the new appointee has over 30 years of experience in various fields including banking operations, finance, technology, audit, strategy, retail banking, and payments, and previously served as the Executive Director and Group Chief Operating Officer of UBA.

The chairman of the Bank, Mr. Tony Elumelu commenting on the appointment stated that Mr. Nweke’s deep industry experience makes him an asset to the bank’s Board and his appointment will strengthen the Group’s growth and success.

In his words, “The appointment of Chukwuma Nweke underlines once again, UBA’s commitment to upholding the highest governance and operational leadership. His deep industry expertise and proven track record make him an invaluable asset to our Board, and we are confident that his contributions will further strengthen the Group’s growth and success.”

The bank also announced the retirement of Dr. Kayode Fasola, a Non-Executive Director who joined the UBA Group Board in August 2018. It noted that Dr. Fasola provided exemplary leadership, notably serving as Chairman of the Finance & General Purpose Committee and contributing as a member of the Board Audit & Governance, Credit, and Statutory Audit Committees during his tenure on the Board.

The UBA Board further expressed its profound gratitude to Dr. Fasola for his dedication and significant contributions to the Group, wishing him success in his future endeavors.