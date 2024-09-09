The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has formalized an agreement with two Chinese engineering and construction companies to enhance electricity and water supply within the territory.

This was revealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the FCT and the companies.

According to a statement by Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press in the Office of the Minister, the MoU was finalized on Saturday in Beijing, China.

The signing took place between the FCT and two major Chinese firms: China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group.

The minister explained that the signing ceremony occurred on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to China, where he attended the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing.

Wike noted that the projects were advocated by President Tinubu at the summit, aligning with his broader agenda to restore the confidence of Abuja residents in the government through impactful and people-centric projects.

The minister further guaranteed that the projects would be completed by 2025 and would be part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the FCT.

He said, “One key project which is very dear to us and one of the reasons why we are here today is to light up Abuja.”

“We want Abuja to be like other cities, like what we see in Beijing. We have gone round, and we have seen light everywhere; that is how we want Abuja to be.”

“Therefore, the whole area of Maitama; the whole area of Asokoro, Wuse, Central Business District, and Airport Road, down to Bill Clinton Drive will be handled by CCECC, while CGCOC Group would handle the districts of Mabushi, Katampe and Garki.”

“On the need to equally ensure water supply in the satellite areas of the FCT, we are keeping up with the idea that there is a need to have satellite town water supply in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje as directed by Tinubu.”

“We have now signed the MoU with CGCOC Group for them to carry out this assignment.”

Update on the Abuja Water Works project

Wike also provided an update on the Greater Abuja Water Works, managed by the CGCOC Group, stating that the project is 75% complete and is on track for completion by December 2024.

The minister expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for granting the FCT Administration the necessary approvals for the projects, and he urged the CGCOC Group to expedite the delivery process.

He emphasized that timely completion would ensure improved water supply to satellite towns across the FCT.

In their respective remarks, Mr. Chen Sichang, President of CCECC, and Mr. Lan Meizhong, Chairman of CGCOC Group, expressed their appreciation to Wike for trusting their companies to execute the projects.

They reassured the minister of their commitment to delivering high-quality results within the agreed timelines.