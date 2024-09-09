Nigerian crypto enthusiasts are reeling from the successful airdrop of the DOGS crypto project which saw many participants earn thousands of $DOGS tokens.

This was a much-needed break following the disappointment and recurring delays of other popular airdrops like Tapswap and Hamster Kombat.

Barely a week into the successful airdrop of the DOGS project, another airdrop quite similar to DOGS has launched its airdrop with many participants already earning from the airdrop.

AIDOGS was a trend on Nigerian Twitter space this morning as many participants shared their earnings with their respective communities.

We are now going to look at this new kid on the block and discuss how to get involved in the latest Airdrop in town.

What is AIDOGS?

AIDOGS is Telegram’s only native AI meme coin according to its official X account. The project is hosted on Telegram and new users can easily join by tapping on the AIDOGS bot. AIDOGS is powered by AI tech and is one of the trending components of a now diversified telegram ecosystem.

Telegram started as a platform for secure communication but has now diversified to other fields including cryptocurrency and Artificial intelligence. Crypto Airdrop Hunters explained that AIDOGS is leading the AI department on Telegram.

AIDOGS differs from other memecoins which are usually inspired by internet characters or popular figures. AIDOGS is inspired by AI and born on Telegram. The projects bridge the high-potential world of AI with the community-driven world of Crypto.

How AIDOGS Airdrop works

AIDOGS rewards users based on their Telegram account age, premium status, and other simple criterion. AIDOGS offered users a free 2000 $AIDOGS token for simply being a Tomarket user.

The project was promoted on Binance via a cryptic tweet hinting at a possible listing of the project on Binance.

This was quite similar to what happened with the $DOGS project which later got listed on Binance.

How To Start

Joining the AIDOGS project is quite straightforward and similar to other projects hosted on Telegram.

You could join the project either via a referral from a friend or by simply clicking here

You now proceed to connect your telegram account and earn free tokens by completing simple in-app tasks.

If you are a user of the Tomarket project you can instantly claim 2000 $AIDOGS tokens for your participation.

What to Know

Telegram has hosted new crypto projects recently which are all looking promising and different from the previous ones that disappointed many Nigerians. Tomarket, DOGS, and AIDOGS are all promising and backed with strong utility, unlike Tapswap and Pixel verse which were just games.

AIDOGS is the latest addition to the dog-themed memecoin category although it is inspired by Artificial intelligence.