SecureID, Africa’s premier smart card manufacturing company, proudly hosted the leadership of AfriGO to a working visit at its manufacturing facility in Lagos.

This visit highlighted SecureID’s unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s position as a leader in the smart card industry.

For nearly two decades, SecureID has stood as a beacon of manufacturing excellence in Nigeria and beyond, serving over 21 African countries with top-tier smart card solutions.

As Nigeria’s first certified smart card manufacturing plant, SecureID exemplifies success that is attainable through supportive government policies and focus on innovation. The company’s cutting-edge production capabilities which is best-in-class reflect Nigeria’s potential to lead in high-tech industries. SecureID has the capacity to manufacture 200M cards and a combined personalization capacity of 160M cards annually for smart cards. SecureID has championed several innovations in the industry, amongst which is being the first to manufacture eco-friendly smart cards from sustainable materials.

During the visit, the AfriGO leadership was granted a tour of SecureID’s state-of-the-art facilities, where they observed firsthand the company’s production processes and its capacity to deliver smartcard solutions that are critical for Nigeria’s financial and digital ecosystems. AfriGO, as the national domestic card scheme, initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), plays a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and security of domestic transactions. SecureID is proud to support this initiative with its manufacturing capabilities.

“SecureID is more than just a manufacturing plant; it is a symbol of what Nigeria can achieve with the right combination of government support, private sector innovation, and a commitment to excellence. AfriGO is proud to partner with SecureID in driving financial inclusion for last-mile users.” said Ebehijie Momoh, MD/CEO, AfrIGO.

As AFRIGO continues to enhance the domestic card payment landscape, SecureID stands ready to support this vision with its world-class production capacity, ensuring that Nigeria remains at the forefront of smart card technology in Africa. “We are honoured to have the AfriGO leadership at our Lagos facility. More than ever, SecureID remains committed to Nigeria’s economic advancement by providing high-quality, secure smart card solutions, digital and innovations solutions to drive social and economic participation where needed”. – Bami Akinlade, Group Executive, Technology, New Business Development & Compliance, SecureID.

Recently granted its Certificate of Rules of Origin by the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA during the inaugural shipment under the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), SecureID is reinforcing Nigeria’s reputation as a hub for technological innovation in Africa.

About SecureID

SecureID is the first certified smart card manufacturing company in West Africa with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering secure, high-quality smart card solutions. Serving over 22 African countries, Under the leadership of Kofo Akinkugbe, SecureID is dedicated to excellence in manufacturing and innovation, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth and technological leadership.