Rolad Properties and Allied Services, a trailblazer in the real estate sector, has once again established its presence in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in its quest to expand globally.

With this second successful foray into the UK market, Rolad is reaffirming its commitment to becoming a global powerhouse, extending its influence far beyond African shores.

The second edition of the ROLAD Wealth Summit, themed “Sustained Prosperity: Building Wealth and Securing Your Future,” took place at the Rehoboth Centre, Heath House Grange Way, Colchester.

The event was spearheaded by Dotun Oloyede, the visionary Founder and CEO of Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, whose passion lies in empowering Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to secure their futures through strategic real estate investments.

In his address, Dotun Oloyede emphasized the importance of investing in one’s homeland, particularly for Nigerians in the diaspora. He highlighted the inevitability of returning home and the necessity of preparing for that eventuality through smart, forward-thinking investments. Oloyede provided a detailed analysis of the various real estate ecosystems, categorizing them into growing, prospective, and mature markets. This nuanced breakdown was designed to equip investors with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, especially in light of favorable exchange rates that present a unique opportunity for significant returns in Nigerian real estate.

The summit was enriched by the insights of several esteemed thought leaders. Abiodun Obisesan, in his opening remarks, commended the participants for their commitment to personal growth, emphasizing the value they would gain from the event.

Niyi Adesanya highlighted the lasting impact of real estate investments, explaining that property ownership not only secures an investor’s financial future but also establishes a legacy that can be passed on to future generations. Caroline Popoola built on this idea, advocating for wealth creation as a powerful means of making a lasting impact. She emphasized the importance of instilling in our children the principles of sustainable wealth-building through diversified real estate investments.

Kayode Adeagbo brought energy to the discussion by emphasizing the significant potential of generating steady cash flow through rent-to-rent real estate strategies. Financial experts Oloruntoba Oke and Tayo Ojo further deepened the conversation by offering expert advice on leveraging financing options and the critical role of financial management in the pursuit of wealth creation.

Rolad Properties has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional quality at competitive prices. Their mission is to continue crafting homes that turn dreams into reality for clients both locally and internationally. Among their standout projects is First Fountain Court, a groundbreaking smart home development in Lekki’s Abijo GRA, which offers energy efficiency and cutting-edge features at an affordable price point. Another innovative initiative is the Top Grange Farm Estate Scheme in Orile-Ilugun, Ogun State. This project uniquely combines land and agricultural ownership, providing subscribers with the potential to earn up to 50% annually in farm income. It represents a dual-impact strategy that addresses both the housing deficit and food production challenges in Nigeria.

As Rolad continues its journey to revolutionize the real estate industry, it remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence and innovation. The company is poised to unveil new projects that will further solidify its position as a leader in the global real estate market. In line with this commitment, Rolad is excited to announce the Real Estate Nexus Conference (REX 2.0), set for October 24, 2024, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, where industry leaders will explore the theme ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Real Estate Growth: Leveraging Technology and Innovative Financing Strategies.’ The future is bright for Rolad Properties as they continue to elevate their successes to unprecedented heights.

