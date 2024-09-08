The Faculty of Engineering and Informatics (FoEI) at the University of Bradford has unveiled a substantial scholarship aimed at supporting international students.

The scholarship, for the Applied Artificial Intelligence BSc program, represents a significant opportunity for prospective students around the globe.

According to the University of Bradford, international students will be granted a scholarship at a value of 50% of the advertised tuition fee – equivalent to £11,645.

This means that as of the 2024/25 academic year, students will only need to pay £11,645 per year in tuition fees.

Scholarship Details and Application

The institution stated through its announcement, that the discounted fee of £11,645 is a substantial reduction from the standard tuition cost; encouraging prospective students that this is the university’s commitment to making higher education more accessible.

The scholarship is open to students from a wide range of countries, including; Nigeria, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, India, and the United States, among others.

The scholarship automatically applies upon enrolment, so students do not need to submit a separate application.

This initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on students and enable them to focus on their studies. However, the university expects scholarship recipients to remain engaged with their coursework, including regular attendance and timely submission of assignments. Failure to meet these expectations could result in the withdrawal of the scholarship and a potential requirement to repay the awarded amount.

Eligibility and Availability

Information supplies that the scholarship is available to all new, full-time international students who begin their studies in the Applied Artificial Intelligence BSc program during the 2024/25 academic year.

Furthermore, the opportunity is not restricted by country, as it encompasses a broad list of nations from Solomon Islands to Zimbabwe, ensuring that a diverse cohort of students can benefit from this initiative.

The Dean of FoEI, Professor Alex Johnson, in the statement, expressed enthusiasm about the new scholarship, stating, “We are thrilled to offer this significant scholarship to our international students,” He said.

“It reflects our commitment to attracting global talent and supporting students who are passionate about advancing their knowledge in artificial intelligence. We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of scholars to our program.”

Application Deadline and Conditions

Further reports provide that prospective students should note that while the scholarship is automatically applied, they must still complete the necessary enrolment procedures by October 25, 2024.

It is important for interested students to ensure they meet all academic and administrative requirements to benefit from this opportunity.

For more information on the scholarship and the Applied Artificial Intelligence BSc program, prospective students are encouraged to visit the University of Bradford’s official website or contact the admissions office directly.