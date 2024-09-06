Nine mid-stage companies selected to participate in 2024 Cascador program from November 4 – 8 at Lagos Business School

Cascador, a transformational program designed to help mid-stage African entrepreneurs grow their businesses and improve their leadership skills, has announced selections for its 2024 cohort.

Cascador, launched in 2019 and now in its sixth year, will host its in-person intensive and pitch day at Lagos Business School from November 4th through 8th.

The program has elevated five successful cohorts of companies through a unique blend of education, mentoring, pitch training, and personalized support from successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The application process was extremely competitive with over 350 applications received from across Nigeria.

Here is a look at the companies selected to participate:

Abiola Jimoh, XchangeBox

Platform connecting rural traders, communities, and farmers to tailored solutions provided by banks, insurance companies and other partners.

Amanda Etuk, Messenger

Provides long term loans for vehicle financing and short term loans to logistics operators like riders and drivers.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, Accountinghub

Operates Data-Entry Academy, a school teaching workplace digital skills to African adults.

Christine Omowunmi Emmanuel-Ogah, ExC Pharmacy

A retail pharmacy chain providing medical services to people in our communities.

Ejiro Udu, Premium Power Solutions

Provides reliable alternative power sources for individuals and businesses.

Eyitayo Ogunmola, Utiva

Workforce development company helping people learn technology skills virtually and companies hire the best talent.

Godwin Benson, Tuteria

Connects parents with qualified tutors to provide affordable tutoring to children, especially those with academic challenges or special learning needs.

Seun Alley, Fez Delivery

Last-mile logistics technology platform for individuals and businesses.

Seyi Adefemi, Drive45 Mobility

Vehicle subscription platform enabling access to vehicle ownership for individuals and enterprises.

The program’s 3-day kickoff will be hosted at the Radisson Blu on Victoria Island September 9-11. 6 weeks of virtual education, advisor meetings and hands-on business development will follow, with a one week in person intensive taking place in early November.

This is the fifth year that Lagos Business School will host the Cascador program on campus. The one-week core program offers education, one-on-one meetings with faculty, and working sessions focused on leadership development, branding, marketing, governance, fundraising, operational scale, and more. Cascador 2024 concludes with a day of pitching to a panel of esteemed reviewers, including Ada Osakwe and Sanyade Okoli

Learn more about the Cascador program and how you can get involved at www.cascador.org.

About the Cascador Program

Cascador is an annual, no-cost program focused on business scale and designed for mid-stage African entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and their interpersonal skills by working with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs from a wide range of industry sectors, backgrounds and geographic locations. Interested applicants, partners, sponsors and prospective faculty can learn more and contact the Cascador team at www.cascador.org.