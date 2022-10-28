Cascador, a transformational program designed to help mid-stage African entrepreneurs grow their businesses and improve their leadership skills, has announced selections for its 2022 cohort.

Cascador, launched in 2019 and now in its fourth year, will be hosted at Lagos Business School from October 31st through November 4th. The program has elevated three successful cohorts of companies through a unique blend of education, mentoring, pitch training, and personalized support from successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The application process was extremely competitive with over 200 applications received from across Nigeria and other African countries.

Here is a look at the companies selected to participate:

News continues after this ad

1.OneHealth, Adeola Alli

An online pharmacy & healthcare platform that provides access to medicines, healthcare information, and solutions to the last mile patient.

News continues after this ad

2. GeroCare, Ebinabo Ofrey

A cloud-based hospital that replicates the entire experience of a primary healthcare center in the comfort of the patient’s home.

3.234Parts, Godson Nkeokelonye

An automotive maintenance supply chain technology company organizing the fragmented automotive industry within the sub-saharan African market using technology.

4.Capsa, Mustapha Suberu

An online marketplace (platform) to buy and sell invoices.

5.Chanja Datti, Olufunto Boroffice

Providing an organized system for extracting recyclable materials from all over Northern Nigeria.

6. Adunni Organics, Olumide Gbadebo

Manufacture a range of ethical skincare products using plant-based ingredients, and sell to customers across 4 countries via e-commerce.

7. 360 Degree Pharmacy, Roy Ekekwe

Providing easy access to a wide range of high-quality medications and pharmacy care beyond the shop floor.

8. Soilless Farm Lab, Samson Ogbole

Using soilless farming (hydroponics and aquaponics) for growing crops year-round; commodity trading, and training others to establish their farms

This is the third year that Lagos Business School will host the Cascador program on campus. The one-week in-person intensive program offers education, one-on-one meetings with faculty, and working sessions focused on leadership development, branding, marketing, governance, fundraising, operational scale, and more, concluding with a day of pitching to a panel of esteemed judges, including Yemi Osinubi, Bayo Adeyemi, Fola Aiyesimoju, Sanyade Okoli, Shirley Somuah, and Soumobroto Ganguly.

Interested investors, faculty, and 2023 applicants can learn more at www.cascador.org.

About the Cascador Program

Cascador is an annual, no-cost program focused on a business scale and designed for mid-stage African entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and their interpersonal skills by working with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs from a wide range of industry sectors, backgrounds, and geographic locations. Interested applicants, partners, sponsors, and prospective faculty can learn more and contact the Cascador team at www.cascador.org.