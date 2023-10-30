Cascador, a transformational program designed to help mid-stage African entrepreneurs grow their businesses and improve their leadership skills, has announced selections for its 2023 cohort.

Cascador, launched in 2019 and now in its fifth year, will be hosted at Lagos Business School from October 30th through November 3rd.

The program has elevated four successful cohorts of companies through a unique blend of education, mentoring, pitch training, and personalized support from successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The application process was extremely competitive with over 180 applications received from across Nigeria and other African countries.

Here is a look at the companies selected to participate:

Gamp, Bolu Omotayo

Provides insurance and credit for consumer electronics.

DriveMe, Damilola Odunlade-Akeju

Provides access to quality driver education, and professional drivers data management.

HyveTech (formerly Jiffix), David Nelson Bassey

Creates an operating system for the automotive after-sales sector in Africa.

Healthtracka, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson

Provides convenient medical diagnostics services, on site and at home.

Oriki Group, Joycee Awosika

Provides premium spa services and manufactures personal grooming products.

CreditCheck, Kingsley Ibe

Assesses credit worthiness of potential borrowers and provides data that enable informed decision making.

Pricepally, Luther Lawoyin

Creates access to affordable groceries.

Nimbus Media, Olawale Adegoke

Sells advertising slots using digital screens.

Fembol, Oluwafemi Bewaji

Provides reliable and professional customs clearing for import and export.

This is the fourth year that Lagos Business School will host the Cascador program on campus. The one week in-person intensive program offers education, one-on-one meetings with faculty, and working sessions focused on leadership development, branding, marketing, governance, fundraising, operational scale, and more, concluding with a day of pitching to a panel of esteemed reviewers, including Ada Osakwe, Yemi Osinubi, Bayo Adeyemi, Sanyade Okoli, and Soumobroto Ganguly.

Interested investors, faculty, and 2024 applicants can learn more at www.cascador.org.

About the Cascador Program

Cascador is an annual, no-cost program focused on business scale and designed for mid-stage African entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and their interpersonal skills by working with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs from a wide range of industry sectors, backgrounds and geographic locations. Interested applicants, partners, sponsors and prospective faculty can learn more and contact the Cascador team at www.cascador.org.