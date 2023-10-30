LandWey Investment Limited, a stalwart in the residential, site and service development sector in Nigeria, continues to redeﬁne commitment and excellence with the announcement of another batch of new homes handover from its prestigious Urban Prime residential project Series to its esteemed customers.

The momentous occasion, celebrated at Abraham Adesanya, Lekki-Ajah, Lagos, signiﬁes not only the completion of several new homes but also the unwavering commitment of LandWey in the face of Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Amidst the trials of economic turbulence and inﬂation that have plagued the real estate sector throughout the year, LandWey remains undaunted. With unshakable resolve, LandWey is committed to fulﬁlling its promises to its cherished customers.

AdeShola Bello, the Managing Director of LandWey, passionately commented on this triumphant handover, saying, “LandWey takes immense pride in delivering another batch of homes in the Urban Prime Development project.

“This handover is not just a testament to our dedication in the industry, but it also underscores our proactive commitment to our customers. We persistently seek more eﬃcient construction processes and innovative growth strategies.

“Our customers are our prime focus, and this eﬀort underscores our unwavering dedication to meeting their needs.“

In the same vein, LandWey has made monumental strides in reducing Nigeria’s housing deﬁcit, having handed over more than 1000 homes to its delighted customers. Urban Prime is a testament to LandWey’s unwavering dedication to excellence, boasting impeccable infrastructure, including a 33KVA Megawatts dedicated power line for uninterrupted power supply, top-tier water infrastructure, well-maintained roads, sewage systems, and other facilities.

Strategically located for convenience, Urban Prime offers quick access to the city’s major attractions, including world-class shopping malls, restaurants, and vibrant entertainment centers.

Olawale Ayilara, the Group Managing Director of LandWey, proudly asserted, “LandWey is synonymous with eﬃciency and delivering high-value projects, as evidenced by the industry track record.

“Urban Prime embodies the epitome of a great lifestyle, and another batch of handovers to our homeowners is a testament to our unwavering commitment to honoring our promises.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our loyal customers who have chosen Urban Prime as their hub for investment.“

Urban Prime, an award-winning residential development spanning over 40 hectares of pristine land, offers a diverse range of building prototypes, and site and service land options.

LandWey remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional residential and commercial projects tailored to the needs of low and middle-income earners. With a storied history of delivering quality and innovative real estate solutions, LandWey stands as a beacon of excellence in the industry.

About LandWey

LandWey is a recognized leader in the residential development sector in Lagos, Nigeria. known for its commitment to excellence, transparency, and customer satisfaction. Its projects, characterized by innovation and quality, continue to set industry standards.