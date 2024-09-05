Vice President Kashim Shettima has commissioned $115 million worth of operational terminal equipment at the Onne Seaport in Rivers State.

The upgrade was spearheaded by the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), a key terminal at the port and a subsidiary of APM Terminals.

The inauguration took place on Wednesday at the Onne Port, where the Vice President was represented by his Personal Assistant on Subnational Infrastructure, Mr. Musaddiq Mustapha.

Shettima reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to infrastructure development as a driver of economic growth.

He highlighted that the new facility, equipped with state-of-the-art terminal machinery, advanced technology, an administrative building, a maintenance workshop, and an upgraded CCTV surveillance system, is set to enhance the terminal’s operations.

He said, “Today’s event is not just a celebration and commitment by WACT and its partners, it also marks the beginning of a new chapter at Onne Port.”

“This equipment will provide expanded opportunities for trade development within the Nigerian maritime sector.”

“The achievement also demonstrates dedication and commitment of the company and other stakeholders who have contributed resources and expertise to actualising this vision,”

Mr. Frederik Klinke, Managing Director of APM Terminals, praised the federal government for creating an enabling environment that has facilitated ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Klinke highlighted that over nearly three decades of terminal operations, the company has maintained a strong safety record.

He also noted that APM Terminals has launched various manpower development programs that have positively impacted its host communities as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

Promotion of ease of business and revenue generation

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, praised APM Terminals for its significant investment in the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT).

He assured that the ministry would continue to back terminal operators in modernizing the port and reducing the cost of doing business at the nation’s key entry points.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, also noted that the WACT upgrade would enhance the Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) revenue generation efforts.