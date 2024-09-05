The UK government has announced a temporary halt on its plans to raise the minimum income requirement for family visas by 19.83%.

This means that the government has decided to pause or suspend its intended increase in the minimum income level required for individuals to sponsor family members for a family visa.

According to TravelBiz, the freeze on the planned increase comes amid ongoing reviews by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which will reassess the financial criteria for family visas.

RelatedStories No Content Available

As a result, the current income threshold of £29,000 will remain in place for now, instead of progressing to £34,500, providing temporary relief to those looking to bring their family members to the UK.

This move provides much-needed relief to foreigners seeking to bring their family members to the UK.

What To Know

According to Visa Guide, a family Visa is a document issued for family reunification purposes in a foreign country.

It allows individuals to reside with a family member in the UK for more than six months and is available to spouses, partners, children, parents, or dependents of British citizens or individuals settled in the UK.

In order to qualify, applicants must meet specific criteria, including proof of income and a genuine relationship with the sponsor.

The Freeze on Income Requirement

According to TravelBiz, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the current £29,000 minimum income threshold for family visas will remain unchanged until the MAC completes its review.

“The Family Immigration Rules, including the Minimum Income Requirement, need to balance a respect for family life while ensuring the UK’s economic wellbeing,” Cooper stated in a parliamentary statement.

“To ensure we reach the right balance and have a solid evidence base for any change, I will commission the Migration Advisory Committee to review the financial requirements.”

Planned Increases on Hold

Further reports relay that the government had originally planned to raise the income requirement in three stages, eventually matching it with the minimum salary for skilled workers.

The first increase, set for April 11th, 2024, raised the requirement from £18,600 to £29,000, marking a 56.99% increase. And further increases would have raised it to £34,500, representing an additional 19.83% increase.

However, these plans are now paused as the MAC reviews the proposed changes.

Recent Changes to Immigration Routes

In addition to the paused increase for family visas, several other significant changes have been implemented recently:

Tighter Student and Graduate Visa Regulations: The UK has introduced stricter eligibility criteria and increased scrutiny to prevent visa abuse among students and graduates.

Restrictions on Family Members of International Students: New limits have been placed on bringing family members to the UK, aiming to reduce pressure on public services and prevent visa misuse.

Care Worker Visa Limitations: Care workers and senior care workers face restrictions on bringing dependants, and sponsors must be registered with the Care Quality Commission.

Increased Salary Threshold for Skilled Workers: The minimum salary for skilled worker visas has been raised from £26,200 to £38,700 to ensure fair wages and prevent displacement of UK workers.

Abolition of Going Rate Discount: Employers can no longer pay migrant workers less than their UK counterparts in shortage occupations, eliminating potential exploitation.

Utilize This Time:

The government’s decision to freeze the increase in the family visa income requirement is one that would offer temporary relief for those seeking to reunite with their loved ones in the UK.

As the MAC reviews the financial criteria, applicants should remain informed about potential updates that could affect their eligibility and visa applications.