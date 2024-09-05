UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the urgent need to address “historic injustices,” specifically pointing out the lack of a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council.

Guterres described this omission as “outrageous” and stressed that the upcoming Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters later this month represents a crucial opportunity for global renewal and reform.

In his address on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, where leaders from around 50 African countries are set to gather amid rising geopolitical tensions, raging conflicts and growing poverty and hunger.

Guterres pointed out that many African nations are struggling with debt, hindering their ability to invest in sustainable development.

Increase in lending capacity

He advocated for reforms in the international financial system to better support developing countries, particularly in Africa, in overcoming debt and investing in sustainable development. He recalled his proposals to reform “outdated, ineffective and unfair international financial architecture”

He proposed increasing the lending capacity of multilateral development banks to provide affordable financing essential for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Guterres highlighted that China’s ongoing support for initiatives related to Africa as a key trading partner with Africa, particularly regarding the exchange of technology and skills between countries of the Global South projects as crucial.

Guterres outlined a vision for the summit focused on preventing and addressing emerging global security threats, building on recent successes in African Union-led peace operations.

The Secretary-General emphasized the importance of South-South cooperation, advocating for stronger partnerships between China and Africa to drive progress in renewable energy, food systems, and digital connectivity. He emphasized that such cooperation, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter, can create momentum for African development and address global challenges effectively.

Guterres affirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting a robust China-Africa partnership to achieve peace, sustainable development, and human rights on a healthy planet.

What you should know

Africa plays an increasingly significant role in global affairs, economy, and peacekeeping efforts, yet it lacks proportionate influence in one of the UN’s most powerful bodies, the Security Council.

Many security issues discussed by the Council directly impact African nations, but they currently lack a permanent voice in these critical decisions

The United Nations Security Council currently consists of 15 members. Five of these are permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The remaining ten are non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms are Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

Algeria and Mozambique are the two African countries in the council of non-permanent members, granting Africa a permanent seat would enhance the Security Council’s legitimacy and ensure it better reflects the current global dynamics.