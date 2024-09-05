Happening in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, Gidi Real Estate is set to hold the sophomore edition of her annual Intra-Africa Realtors’ Conference otherwise known as the GIDI-IARC.

This is in a bid to further the company’s goal of resolving Africa’s housing deficit by contributing 2% of sustainable and cost-effective housing to the continent’s housing.

The conference is organized to facilitate a dialogue on and proffer solutions to the socio-economic problem of the African real estate industry and market, primarily housing deficits, its growth and development, intra-industry coordination and information exchange in the continent.

Themed, Building Africa: Exploring Opportunities Within the Intra-Africa Real Estate Market, the conference aims to contribute to the ongoing discussion on the continent’s housing deficits, and facilitate an Intra-African real estate coordination for the growth of the sector on the global stage.

GIDI IARC 2.0 is a Nine-Day event holding from Friday, September 27 to Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The conference features prominent stakeholders, keynote speakers, and leading realtors who are the brokers of the industry.

Its end goal is to serve as a reference for the stakeholders of the industry looking to gain new insights into the state of the continent’s real estate and how to move it forward and offer enduring solutions to its many problems.