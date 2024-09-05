The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has procured Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) worth N400 million to treat malnourished children in the state.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony as disclosed by NAN, UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, emphasized that this intervention is crucial, as many of the children have already experienced intellectual impairment due to prolonged malnutrition.

“Unfortunately, many of these children have already experienced intellectual impairment due to severe malnutrition. We are saving them so that they can function and grow as any other normal child,” she said

Munduate revealed that 7,000 cartons of RUTF were secured under the Child Nutrition Match Fund to support nearly 8,000 children facing life-threatening malnutrition.

Katsina State emerges as the cheapest state to maintain a healthy diet in Nigeria. Residents allocate an average of N739 per day towards ensuring their nutritional needs are met without breaking the bank. This initiative is to address the rising cases of child malnutrition and improve the health outcomes of children under five years old.

What they said

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, expressed the government’s commitment to tackling malnutrition, which remains a significant challenge in the state. He noted that both the state government and UNICEF contributed N200 million each toward the procurement of the therapeutic food. Governor Radda highlighted the importance of addressing malnutrition in children between zero to five years, stating, “This is the most critical period in life. If we address malnutrition within that range, we are saving lives.”

Munduate emphasized that malnutrition is preventable, urging parents to seek timely medical assistance. “We cannot continue losing children. Malnutrition is something we can prevent, and I call on all parents, especially mothers, to take their children to health facilities for treatment.”

The Katsina State Government reaffirmed its commitment to continue partnering with development organizations like UNICEF to improve child health and ensure a healthier, more productive population.

Malnutrition

Malnutrition is a condition that occurs when the body doesn’t get enough nutrients or too many nutrients majorly caused by a lack of food and poor diet.

It can lead to a variety of health problems, including stunted growth, weakened immune system, and increased risk of infections. Malnutrition can occur in two ways, undernutrition and overnutrition. Undernutrition is when the body doesn’t get enough calories or essential nutrients. Overnutrition is when the body gets too many calories or nutrients, often leading to obesity.

Nigeria is facing a looming food security crisis in 2024, with seven states in the North-west and North-east projected to experience crisis-level food insecurity due to ongoing insecurity and armed conflicts. World Bank’s latest Food Security report indicates that Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Yobe, Sokoto, and Zamfara states are particularly at risk, with deteriorating living standards and limited access to food and livelihoods.

Vice President Kashim Shettima revealed that Nigeria loses $2.5 billion annually due to the 33% prevalence of chronic malnutrition. Out of every 100 children under five in Nigeria, only 88 survive, and a child born in the country has a 36% chance of reaching age 60.