United Capital Trustees, a subsidiary of leading pan-African investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Abiodun Thomas as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment follows a rigorous approval process by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Michael Abiodun Thomas brings nearly two decades of experience in trust services, legal compliance, and wealth management with a proven track record in managing large-scale trust transactions spanning public bonds, corporate debt issuance, estate planning, and securitization.

In his new role, Michael will spearhead the overall business strategy, operations, and development of United Capital Trustees, steering the company towards continued growth and market leadership.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Abiodun Thomas to our Group,” said Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Group. “His extensive expertise in the trust services industry, combined with his strong leadership and strategic vision, makes him the ideal candidate to take the company to new heights. We are confident that under his leadership, United Capital Trustees will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s financial sector.”

Prior to joining United Capital Trustees, Michael held several key leadership positions in the trust services industry, including Executive Director at ARM Trustees Ltd, a subsidiary of the ARM Group. His academic background includes a Master’s in International Business Law from Cumbria University, UK, and a Post-graduate Diploma in Law of Trust from Queen Mary University. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Advanced Management Programme (AMP) and holds memberships in professional bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association and the Association of Corporate and Individual Investment Advisers (CIIA).

Reflecting on his appointment, Michael Abiodun Thomas said, “I am honoured to take on the role of MD/Chief Executive at United Capital Trustees. This is the foremost and largest trustee service provider in Nigeria and I am incredibly humbled to lead this phase of the business. I look forward to building on its strong legacy of excellence for sustainable growth. In an era where technology and digitization are transforming the financial landscape, we will harness innovative digital solutions to enhance our trust services, and we commit to delivering superior client experiences and operational excellence.”

United Capital Trustees is the market leader in the Trusteeship in Nigeria, and they are poised for continued success under the leadership of Abiodun Thomas, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner and market leader in the financial services industry. With a strategic focus on leveraging technology and innovation, the company aims to provide comprehensive trust solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals, families, and organizations.

About United Capital Plc

United Capital Plc remains a leader in the financial and investment services space, offering a robust suite of service offerings across Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, and Consumer Finance. The group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment management solutions to governments, companies, and individuals.

The group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and is at the forefront of becoming the epitome of financial and investment excellence across Africa by leveraging on innovation, technology, and specialist investment skills to exceed client expectations, while creating enhanced value for all stakeholders.

About United Capital Trustees

United Capital Trustees, the leading provider of trust services in Nigeria, offers a suite of solutions to cater to various client needs with expertise across Private Trust, Corporate Trust, Public Trust, and Private Investment Trusts. With a proven track record in managing large-scale trust transactions, United Capital Trustees provides comprehensive trust services to help individuals, families, and organisations protect and grow their wealth.

The company is fully licensed by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).