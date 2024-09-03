Twenty Nigerian students have been granted scholarships to study at the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) in Berlin, Germany to boost educational opportunities for Nigerian students.

The scholarships were disclosed in a statement by the ministry of information, secured by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar at a dinner hosted at China Club in Berlin by Lars Windhorst, a prominent German entrepreneur and co-founder of the Sapinda Group.

This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in equipping Nigerian students with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to the country’s development, while also strengthening the educational ties between Nigeria and Germany.

What they said

Accepting the scholarships on behalf of Nigeria, Amb. Tuggar expressed his gratitude to Lars Windhorst for this generous gesture, emphasizing the importance of such opportunities in empowering Nigerian students. “These scholarships represent a unique opportunity for our students to gain world-class education and bring back the skills necessary for our nation’s development. ESMT’s reputation as one of the best business schools in Europe makes this an extraordinary chance for the recipients,” said Tuggar.

He further highlighted the importance of such initiatives in strengthening ties between Nigeria and Germany.

“This program will not only enhance the academic prospects of the students but also foster mutual understanding and cooperation between our two countries.” He stated.

Jörg Rocholl, President of ESMT Berlin, expressed his excitement about welcoming Nigerian students to the institution. “We are delighted to extend these scholarships to Nigerian students and to welcome them into our diverse and dynamic academic community. We believe that they will bring valuable perspectives to our programs and return to Nigeria equipped to make meaningful contributions to their country’s future,” Rocholl said

Investment in Nigeria

During his speech, Amb. Tuggar extended an invitation to the attending dignitaries, urging them to consider investment opportunities in Nigeria. He pointed to the ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, designed to attract foreign investment.

“Nigeria is at a pivotal point of economic transformation, with the removal of the PMS subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate. These reforms are aimed at creating a more favorable investment climate. We welcome investors to be part of this transformation,” Tuggar remarked.

He further called on the Global North to invest in Africa’s infrastructure, stressing that such investments should prioritize developmental impact over geopolitical interests. “It is crucial that investments in Africa focus on building infrastructure that supports long-term growth and development, rather than being influenced by short-term geopolitical considerations,” he added.

What you should know

Founded in 2002 by 25 leading global companies, ESMT Berlin is known for its emphasis on leadership, innovation, and analytics. It offers a variety of programs, including Master’s degrees, MBA, PhD programs, and executive education.

ESMT accreditations

AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) ensures high standards in business education, focusing on faculty quality and curriculum rigor.

AMBA (Association of MBAs) accredits MBA programs, emphasizing their quality, curriculum, and student support.

EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System) assesses business schools based on international standards, including research and global impact.

FIBAA (Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation) guarantees that business programs meet international educational standards and are effective in delivering quality education.