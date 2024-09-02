The Incorporated Trustees of Computer Village Market Traders and Stakeholders Joint Management, representing a coalition of market associations within the Computer Village, Ikeja, have issued a cease and desist notice to the Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, over an alleged imposition of levies on the market.

The notice dated August 28, 2024, a copy of which was seen by Nairametrics, was formally served by Falana and Falana’s Chambers on behalf of the association.

The legal notice addresses multiple grievances that the traders have against Mrs. Tinubu-Ojo, who is President Bola Tinubu’s daughter, particularly her alleged involvement in the unlawful collection of levies and disruption of market activities through the use of thugs.

According to the notice, this was despite a previous court ruling restraining her from such activities, the traders allege that she has continued to meddle in their operations, causing significant disruptions.

Background and allegations

The Incorporated Trustees of Computer Village Market Traders and Stakeholders Joint Management is a legally registered entity under Part “C” of the Company and Allied Matters Act. The association comprises several groups, including the Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDA), the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association (COMTEAN), and the Association of Mobile Communication Devices Engineers and Technicians (AMCODET), among others.

According to the letter, the traders secured a favourable ruling from an Ikeja High Court in December 2020 under Suit No. ID/9039MFHR/19.

The court order permanently restrained Tinubu-Ojo and her agents from imposing and collecting any levies within Computer Village, citing a lack of legal basis for such actions.

Despite this ruling, the traders claim that Tinubu-Ojo has continued to engage in actions that infringe on their rights.

These actions allegedly include instigating thugs to disrupt lawful gatherings and pressuring the traders’ business partners to make payments directly to her.

“Our client is not unaware that you have contacted our client’s several partners to make their commitments to you.

“We have instructions to warn against any further demand or communication to our client’s partners including but not limited to Oppo, Proview, Samsung, Big and Bold et al because the commodity association of the Women and Men Market Association which is the basis of your appointment by the Lagos State Government has no membership in Computer Village,” the notice signed by Taiwo Olawanle and Adebayo Oniyelu of Falana and Falana’s Chambers read in part.

The traders have also raised concerns about Mrs. Abisola Azeez, who was appointed as the Iyaloja of Computer Village under Tinubu-Ojo’s sanction. The traders assert that Mrs. Azeez has no shop or stake in Computer Village, further questioning the legitimacy of her role.

Legal implications

The notice draws attention to the limitations of Tinubu-Ojo’s powers under the Lagos State Market Advisory Council Law.

It notes that the law, particularly under Section 8, does not grant her the authority to collect levies or interfere in the internal affairs of markets such as Computer Village.

The traders argue that even if her office had such powers, Computer Village is not covered under the referenced law.

Falana and Falana’s Chambers, on behalf of the traders, warned Tinubu-Ojo against any further interference, emphasizing that continued violations will result in the pursuit of all available legal remedies, including claims for costs incurred.

What you should know

This development marks the latest chapter in the ongoing struggle for control over one of Lagos State’s most significant commercial hubs.

The market traders had vehemently kicked against the appointment of an Iyaloja for them in 2019. According to them, the technological and commercial hub had been regulated by the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation, and no Iyaoloja was needed to regulate their activities.

They also argued that the Computer Village is a modern market and there was no relationship between technology and traditionalists. However, the appointment was not rescinded.

The Computer Village is adjudged as the largest ICT market in West Africa and adds over N300 billion to the economy yearly.