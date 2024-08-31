The Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment and Mac Tay Consulting Ltd are set to launch a specialised ICT training programme for 200 youths across five divisions of Lagos State; Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikorodu, and Ikeja.

The ministry disclosed this in a press statement that the initiative is to bridge digital skills gap and enhance employability in Lagos State and it will focus on Data Science and Full Stack Web Development.

Speaking at a recent press briefing at the Secretariat, Alausa, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, highlighted the programme’s goals. “Our objective is to close the digital skills gap and improve job prospects for young Lagosians,” Ajigbotafe said.

The programme which will run for a duration of four-months, between October 2024 and January 2025, will be conducted three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Ajigbotafe also emphasized the practical benefits of the training.

“Participants will not only gain hands-on experience but will also receive globally recognised certifications. These include the Information Technology Specialist – Data Analyst and Adobe Certified Professional – Web Authoring using Adobe Dreamweaver,” he added.

He said that the initiative is a critical component of Lagos State’s broader vision under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

What you should know

Recent Google search trends reveal a notable surge in interest in artificial intelligence (AI) in Nigeria, positioning the country sixth in Africa and 25th globally for AI search queries. This year alone, searches for AI have soared by 130% compared to the previous year, highlighting the growing demand for advanced digital skills in Nigeria.

Notably, searches for creating logos, CVs, websites, flyers, and slides using AI tools have skyrocketed by over 5,000% since last year reflecting a broader national trend towards utilizing technology for career development and innovation.

According to Coursera, 76% of Nigerian learners are now accessing courses through mobile devices, highlighting a preference for flexible, on-the-go learning solutions.

In response to this skills gap, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy launched the 3 Million Technical Training programme (3MTT) last year. This ambitious initiative aims to equip three million Nigerians with essential technical skills over the next three years, aligning with the rising demand for expertise in digital and AI-related fields.