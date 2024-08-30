Citibank Nigeria has appointed Nneka Enwereji as the Chief Executive Officer, making her the bank’s second female CEO. The appointment took effect on the 19th of August 2024.

This decision follows the retirement of the company’s first female CEO, Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, who stepped down after 36 years of service with the bank. Ireti had assumed the role in 2020, overseeing the operations of the bank, which was established in 1984.

According to a statement released by the bank, Nneka Enwereji’s appointment was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and became effective on the 19th of August 2024.

Enwereji’s Career at Citibank Nigeria

Nneka Enwereji previously served as the Head of Global Network Banking across sub-Saharan Africa. She also held the position of Co-Head of the Global Banking unit for the Middle East and Africa and functioned as the Executive Director in the Lenders Unit of the bank.

Enwereji is expected to bring her extensive experience and expertise in transaction services, risk management, operations, and corporate and investment banking to her new role. She is expected to lead Citibank Nigeria in meeting the capitalization criteria set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria raised the capitalization threshold for internationally operating banks from N50 billion to N500 billion. It also increased the capitalization threshold for lending banks from N25 billion to N200 billion. Nigerian banks have until April 2026 to comply with these new directives.

Enwereji holds a degree in Computer Science and Economics with First-Class Honors from Obafemi Awolowo University, and an MBA from Warwick Business School, UK. She has also attended executive programs at the Yale School of Management and the University of California, Berkeley.

Reactions to the Appointment

Commenting on her appointment, Enwereji said, “I am excited about this new chapter at the helm of Citibank Nigeria Limited, working with our dedicated team to deliver the full value of Citi’s network to clients and stakeholders.”

The Chairman of Citibank, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of the new CEO. Speaking to newsmen, he stated, “Dr. Enwereji will bring her wealth of industry knowledge and strong leadership skills to steer the bank to higher levels. I am looking forward to working with her as she assumes the role of MD/CEO.”

Citi has been serving clients in Nigeria for 40 years, striving to be the leading banking partner for institutions with international needs, while establishing a solid reputation for innovation and fostering economic growth.