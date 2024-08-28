An anti-corruption group, the Centre for Accountability and Transparency (CAAT), has advised Matrix Energy Limited to backtrack from its alleged attempt to gag the media following reports of alleged substandard petrol importation into Nigeria by the oil firm.

CAAT’s Convener, Okwa Dan, alleges in a statement sent to Nairametrics, that Matrix Energy Limited is trying to intimidate media organizations that publish stories about its business.

The group’s reaction is partly in response to the oil firm’s suit at a Federal Capital Territory High Court, which seeks to restrain two media houses and others from further publishing alleged libellous stories about its oil shipping business.

Malta Controversy

Matrix and its CEO, Abdulkadir Adisa Aliu, in their court filings, denied any “involvement in colluding with Nigeria’s economic enemies to import adulterated, substandard, or low-quality petroleum products into the country,” as reported by some media houses (not Nairametrics).

They had earlier responded to reports accusing them of importing substandard petrol into Nigeria, particularly from Malta, insisting that their products meet the required guidelines.

Nairametrics also reported that Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Refinery, recently alleged that certain oil operators are colluding with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to run an illegal blending plant in Malta, a European country, for the purpose of importing substandard petroleum products into Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, however, denied any ownership or operation of a refinery in Malta, vowing to push for the prosecution of any defaulting NNPC staff and others involved.

Interestingly, Nigeria’s petroleum imports from Malta saw a significant surge in 2023, reaching $2.8 billion.

Aside from its rebuttal, the oil firm has approached the FCT High Court seeking declaratory reliefs (dated August 21, 2024) against certain publications, including a “retraction” of the reports and over N10 billion in “damages.”

The oil firm’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji SAN, urged the court to hold that the media organizations “falsely and maliciously published” the reports against his clients, who are part of an elite body of eminent Nigerians tasked with developing sustainable ideas to bolster the nation’s economic governance framework and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation.

The group’s reaction

In a press briefing statement on August 27, 2024, made available to Nairametrics, Dan stated that Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) stipulates that;

“The press, radio, television, and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.”

He claimed that Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution also holds that every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference.

He added that since government institutions are involved in the oil business, media houses have the responsibility to report and hold the government accountable at any level.

“We are, therefore, telling Matrix Energy Limited that its attempt to use the courts to gag the media is an exercise in futility.

“As Nigerians, we will do all that we must to obtain information about issues that affect us, such as contaminated petrol that causes economic ruin, environmental damage, and health hazards. Matrix Energy Limited cannot suppress this,” Dan alleged.

CAAT called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute those who have committed acts of economic sabotage and violated international sanctions imposed on certain crude oil.

“We further invite the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate Matrix Energy Limited,” it added.

What you should know: Nigerian courts are open to any party bringing complaints.

The claims by Matrix in court remain allegations, and the court will exercise its discretion on the matter, weighing the evidence presented against the relevant Nigerian laws governing the media—the fourth estate of the realm, among others.