Chart-topping musician Asake, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Dr. Bosun Tijani, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa & Guinness World Record Holder, Tunde Onakoya, CEO and President of The ONE Campaign Ndidi Nwuneli, and GMD/CEO of The Nigerian Exchange Group Temi Popoola – these are just a few of the groundbreaking innovators and influential leaders set to be recognized at the upcoming MIPAD Recognition Week in New York City this September!

As the world celebrates the end of the 1st International Decade for People of African Descent this year, MIPAD honorees have an unparalleled opportunity to amplify their voices and impact on the global stage during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level week and the MIPAD Recognition Week from September 23rd to 30th.

MIPAD has partnered with renowned PR firm GLG Communications to provide honorees with exclusive PR packages to elevate their brand and thought leadership. Interested honorees or UNGA participants can complete the form at https://bit.ly/WorldClassStrategicPR before September 7th. Selected entries will be contacted for a brief discovery Zoom call to tailor PR services to their specific goals.

From personalized press releases to securing placements in top-tier media outlets, this partnership ensures honorees can elevate their brands globally and have their voices heard.

About MIPAD

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors worldwide as a progressive network of relevant actors who join together in the spirit of recognition, justice, and development for Africa, its people on the continent, and its Diaspora.

About GLG Communications

GLG Communications is a leading public relations and reputation management firm. Each World PR Day, GLG hosts the global PR industry and releases the prestigious “PR Power List” in partnership with The Guardian. For its commitment to PR excellence, GLG has won numerous awards, including the LaPRIGA award for Best Innovation in PR.