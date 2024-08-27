President Tinubu will depart Nigeria in early September to attend the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, marking his first official visit to China as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the Asian nation.

This is according to a statement from the National Television Authority (NTA) on Tuesday via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Tinubu, who recently came back from France for a “work stay” visit, will be attending the forum in the first week of next month, NTA reported.

“President Tinubu to embark on state visit to China, attend 2024 Forum on China–Africa Cooperation in first week of September,” the statement read.

China-Africa Cooperation Forum

The China-Africa Cooperation Forum, also known as FOCAC, is a platform established by China in collaboration with friendly African countries for collective consultation, dialogue, and as a mechanism for cooperation among developing nations.

The Forum Is characterized by two main objectives: first, to strengthen consultation and expand cooperation within a pragmatic framework; and second, to promote political dialogue and economic collaboration aimed at mutual reinforcement and partnership.

The Forum, Initially established at the Ministerial level, has convened four sessions: the inaugural session took place in Beijing, China, from October 10-12, 2000; the second session was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from December 15-16, 2003; the third session returned to Beijing from November 4-5, 2006; and the fourth session was hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on November 8, 2009.

The 2006 session, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Africa and China, was elevated to the level of Heads of State and Government.

FOCAC meets every three years, alternating between an African country and China.

China often uses the occasion of FOCAC summits to solicit African support for the One China Principle.: 54 China also expresses support for the African Union and for United Nations peacekeeping missions during FOCAC summits

What you should know

China has become a strategic investment partner for Nigeria and other African nations, significantly increasing its influence across the continent.

The Asian country has actively engaged in various infrastructure projects, particularly through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has become a cornerstone of its foreign investment strategy.

In Nigeria, China’s involvement is especially notable in the funding and development of major road and rail projects, positioning the country as a pivotal player in Sub-Saharan Africa’s infrastructure landscape.

A considerable number of road projects in Nigeria are undertaken by Chinese companies and engineers.