The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and telecom operators have urged the 36 state governments of the federation to review their current policies to facilitate the fast rollout of broadband infrastructure across the country.

The regulator and the operators under the aegis of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) made the call during a Strategic Stakeholder’s Meeting with the 36 state commissioners Including FCT, held recently in Abuja.

Presenting a keynote at the meeting, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, noted that while the federal government is targeting 70% broadband penetration through the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025), major obstacles to achieving the goals are coming from states.

According to him, several state regulations and policies are working against the plan and they would need to be reviewed for the states to reap the benefits of the digital economy from ubiquitous broadband penetration.

Broadband for economic growth

Describing broadband connectivity as a catalyst for economic growth, driving the digital economy, creating job opportunities, and fostering entrepreneurship, Maida who was represented at the meeting by the Assistant Director, Digital Economy Department of the NCC, Engr. Yahaya Abubakar said broadband connectivity would bridge the digital divide and make digital tools accessible to all citizens.

“To fully realize the benefits of digitization and meet the NBP targets, state governments must ease regulatory burdens and drive policies that are investor-friendly for the telecommunications and ICT sectors.

“Major obstacles to telecom infrastructure development have been issues within the purview of sub-national governments, including right-of-way issues, multiple taxation, and infrastructure resilience. Reducing right-of-way charges and eliminating multiple taxation will facilitate network expansion and improve connectivity across the country.

“Furthermore, protecting our telecom infrastructure from theft, denial of access, vandalism, and damage is critical. We call on state governments to collaborate with the NCC, security agencies, and construction companies to safeguard these assets,” he said.

Favourable environment

Also speaking at the meeting, the President of ATCON, Tony Emoekpere, said the telecom industry requires a more favourable environment for the expansion of infrastructure and the realization of the broadband targets, which are collective goals.

According to him, despite the promising prospects of the digital economy, numerous challenges continue to impede the deployment of telecom network infrastructure.

He added that Insecurity remained a major concern, particularly the activities of non-state actors engaging in criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.

These threats, he noted, are most prevalent in the northern and southeastern regions of the country, posing significant risks to both local and expatriate personnel working on telecom projects.

What you should know

The immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025) in March 2020.

The plan aims to enhance Nigeria’s digital infrastructure by providing widespread broadband access. It promises minimum data download speeds of 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas, aiming for a 70% broadband penetration rate for eligible individuals at a cost of no more than N390 per 1GB by 2025.

However, the implementation of the Plan has been slow due to several challenges emanating from states.

As of March 2024, data from NCC revealed that broadband penetration in the country stood at 43.53%.