The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intensified its fight against drug trafficking with the arrest of several individuals involved in various illicit drug activities across Nigeria.

The agency revealed on its official website that its recent extensive operation, aimed at dismantling major drug syndicates, resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals. This group includes a businessman, a gang of female traffickers, and several others involved in the illegal drug trade.

In one of the most notable arrests, Ibeanusi Solomon Nosike, a 36-year-old businessman from Onitsha, was detained at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after swallowing 68 wraps of cocaine.

Nosike, who was en route to Vietnam, spent 12 days under NDLEA observation before excreting the drug pellets weighing 1.282 kilograms.

Similarly, another Vietnam-bound suspect, 54 year old, Paul Okwuy Mbadugha, was caught at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He was found with 88 wraps of cocaine, which he excreted four days after his arrest.

Female traffickers and online drug sales

In Edo state, two women, Martha Owotorofa and Odion Uzordinma, were arrested for selling drug-laced cookies and cakes online. Their operation, which targeted unsuspecting customers, was dismantled by the NDLEA after an intensive investigation.

On the Seme border, a five-member female drug trafficking syndicate was apprehended. The group, led by Olaribigbe Bashirat Feyisara, was returning from Ghana when NDLEA operatives intercepted them. The women were found with 14 packs of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, weighing nearly 7 kilograms.

The crackdown extended to Onitsha, where Aligbo Chukwudi Jacob, another businessman, was arrested following the interception of a 1.20kg cannabis shipment destined for Dubai.

The NDLEA operatives at Lagos airport’s export shed discovered the package, leading to a follow-up operation that resulted in Aligbo’s capture.

Other arrests made

The nationwide crackdown also saw the arrest of Godwill Davidson in Lagos, who was caught with 3,834 bottles of codeine syrup, 5,200 pills of Co-Codamol, and 11,880 tablets of Rohypnol.

Additionally, Yahaya Ibrahim was detained along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway in Kogi state, carrying 42,000 pills of tramadol.

In Ibadan, Oyo state, two young men, Feranmi Bankole and Fredrick Tobiloba, were arrested at a local lounge with 267.5 liters of skuchies, a dangerous concoction of black currant and assorted drugs, along with 18 grams of Canadian Loud.

The NDLEA also conducted a raid in Oghada village, Edo state, where Saturday Edobor was arrested with 288.8kg of cannabis, further showcasing the agency’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking across the country.

The Federal Government approved $1.442 million for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to boost its counter-narcotics efforts. This funding will be used to procure arms, ammunition, and anti-riot equipment, enhancing the agency’s ability to combat drug trafficking and related crimes.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has also sanctioned N1.9 billion for the acquisition of 33 CNG-compliant vehicles for the NDLEA. This investment aims to improve the agency’s operational capabilities.

Additionally, N985 million has been allocated for the purchase of two full-body scanners to be installed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to curb drug smuggling through major international gateways.