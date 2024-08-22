Jaiz Bank has announced the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Tajudeen Dantata as Non-Executive Director to its board.

The bank disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary and Legal Adviser, Muhammed Shehu where it stated that the appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the statement, the company noted that the appointment will add value to its board considering his wealth of experience in different companies.

The statement reads, “The Bank hereby announces the appointment of Alhaji Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank. The appointment has been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

“Alhaji Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata comes with a wealth of experience garnered through positions held as Director in the following companies: Dantata Investments and Securities Limited, Express Petroleum and Gas Limited, Dantata Property Development & Mgt. Co. Ltd, Electricity Meter Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Sugar Products Limited, Namco Nig. Ltd, Mentholatum Nigeria Limited, and Bebeji Oil & Allied Products Limited.”

“He has a wealth of experience from diverse training programs both locally and internationally. The Bank believes Alh. Tajuddeen will add value to the Board.”

Alh. Tajudeen will join nine other Directors of the bank and become the fifth Non-Executive Director in the bank’s current board.

Following the announcement of the appointment of Alhaji Tajudeen, the bank’s share price today closed at N2.18k- a decline of 0.44% compared to its opening trading price of N2.25k

In the first half of 2024 so far, Jaiz Bank recorded profits after tax of up to N11.28 billion from N3.77 billion in the same period of 2023. Its gross earnings increased from N21.22 billion to N35.72 billion in the period under review.

Basic and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) in the first half of 2024r reached 32.67kobo from 4.61kobo in the same period of 2023.