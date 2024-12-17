Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier Non-Interest Bank in Nigeria, has successfully sponsored the prestigious President Cup in the 2024 edition of the Abuja National Polo Tournament.

Speaking during a Press Conference at the Abuja Guards Polo Club, the Bank’s Executive Director, Business Development, Alhassan Abdulkarim, said the gesture was in line with the Bank’s principle of supporting businesses to grow and creating a platform to showcase its brand.

The ED, who described the Bank’s partnership with organizers of the tournament as a “win-win” effort, urged other participants to patronise the Bank’s newest products- the posh Electric Vehicles and Ener-Jaiz Solar Power initiatives.

Meanwhile, the action-packed tournament played a host to 26 teams and over 100 players that showcased their skills in the series of a 12-day long exciting matches.

The 2024 Polo Tournament featured 4 major league cups including President Cup involving 2 teams; Legislative Shield competed by 4 teams; FCT Minister’s Cup comprising 8 teams; and the Guards challenge played by only the club members at the Low Cup.

Some of the prominent players with outstanding performances that thrilled spectators and fans during the tournament include Jaiz Bank’s Non-Executive Director, Hadi Abdul Mutallab, Seyi Tinubu, Ashraf Yahaya, Dini Mangal, Nico Recaite and Attahiru Mangal.